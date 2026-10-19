US Turf And Ornamental Protection Market Size, Share, Growth, And Forecast 2026-2035 Biological Solutions And Climate-Driven Demand Propel Market To USD 4.80 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Golf, lawn care and year-round Southern demand anchor the market, while biological products, IPM adoption and premium multi-mode-of-action solutions offer strong returns.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "US Turf and Ornamental Protection Market Size and Share - Growth Analysis Report and Forecast Trends (2026-2035)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

US Turf And Ornamental Protection Market Outlook

According to the report, the US turf and ornamental protection market reached USD 2.78 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of approximately 7.1% from 2026-2035. Market revenue is expected to reach USD 4.80 billion by 2035, supported by sustained investment in golf course maintenance, professional lawn care, sports turf management, commercial landscaping, and ornamental horticulture.

Demand is being strengthened by the presence of more than 16,000 golf courses across the United States. These facilities require intensive fungicide, herbicide, insecticide, and plant growth regulator programmes to maintain high-quality playing surfaces. Expanding urban green infrastructure and rising residential landscaping expenditure are also increasing demand from landscape contractors and lawn care companies.

Climate change is creating additional market opportunities by intensifying weed, pest, and disease pressure on managed turf and ornamental crops. At the same time, sustainable landscaping regulations and integrated pest management requirements are accelerating the adoption of biological and bio-rational products. These factors are encouraging manufacturers to expand portfolios that combine performance, regulatory compliance, and improved environmental profiles.

Market Size and Forecast



Market size in 2025: USD 2.78 billion

Projected market size in 2035: USD 4.80 billion

CAGR from 2026-2035: Approximately 7.1%

Largest regional market in 2025: South Fastest-growing regional market: West

Product and Application Insights

Herbicides accounted for approximately 45% of market revenue in 2025, making them the leading product category. Demand reflects widespread weed encroachment across residential lawns, golf fairways, sports fields, and commercial landscapes. Fungicides represented the second-largest category and are forecast to expand at an above-market CAGR as turf managers address dollar spot, brown patch, pythium, and evolving fungal resistance. These challenges are increasing the use of rotational multi-mode-of-action fungicide programmes.

Biological products and biostimulants are expected to record the fastest growth, with an estimated CAGR of approximately 11-12%. Regulatory pressure on conventional chemistries, sustainable landscaping initiatives, and wider integrated pest management adoption are supporting demand for alternative solutions.

Lawn care was the largest application segment in 2025, generating approximately 38.5% of total revenue. Growth is supported by professional lawn service companies and homeowner purchases throughout the extensive US residential market. Golf courses account for a disproportionate share of premium product revenue because they require high per-acre investment in specialty herbicides, premium fungicides, and growth regulators.

Regional Market Performance

The South held the largest regional revenue share in 2025. Florida, Texas, Georgia, and other southern states have a high concentration of golf courses, residential lawn care activity, and warm-season turf. Their extended growing seasons require continuous pest, weed, and disease management, while warm and humid conditions increase fungal disease pressure and fungicide use.

The West is projected to be the fastest-growing regional market through 2035. Growth will be influenced by professional landscape management, sports turf investment, water-efficient maintenance practices, and demand for products compatible with regional sustainability requirements.

Innovation and Competitive Developments

Sustainability-driven innovation and regulatory reviews are reshaping competition across the US turf and ornamental protection market. In January 2025, BASF expanded its ornamental turf and landscape portfolio with Pillar SC Intrinsic fungicide - featuring a distinct mode of action designed to provide prolonged protection against foliar and soil-borne diseases while supporting ornamental plant health.

In October 2025, Envu U.S. presented its extended Durentis pesticide range and expanded mosquito-control portfolio at Elevate 2025, highlighting continued investment in specialty turf and landscape solutions. Meanwhile, the US Environmental Protection Agency's review of atrazine and other conventional herbicide labels is increasing interest in alternative weed management technologies. Biological herbicides and microbiome-based turfgrass health products are consequently gaining registration approvals and commercial momentum.

The report identifies golf and sports turf quality standards, residential landscaping expenditure, biological product expansion, and climate-intensified pest pressure as the principal market growth drivers through 2035. Companies offering effective, sustainable, and regulation-aligned solutions are expected to be well positioned as professional turf managers and landscape contractors modernize their maintenance programmes.

Key Topics Covered:

US Turf And Ornamental Protection Market



Executive Summary

Market Size 2025-2026

Market Growth 2026(F)-2033(F)

Key Demand Drivers

Key Players and Competitive Structure

Industry Best Practices

Recent Trends and Developments

Industry Outlook

Market Overview and Stakeholder Insights

Market Trends

Key Verticals

Key Regions

Supplier Power

Buyer Power

Key Market Opportunities and Risks

Key Initiatives by Stakeholders

Economic Summary

GDP Outlook

GDP Per Capita Growth

Inflation Trends

Democracy Index

Gross Public Debt Ratios

Balance of Payment (BoP) Position

Population Outlook

Urbanisation Trends

Country Risk Profiles

Country Risk

Business Climate

North America Turf And Ornamental Protection Market Analysis



North America Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025)

Market Forecast (2026-2033)

US Turf And Ornamental Protection Market Analysis



US Key Industry Highlights



Historical Market (2018-2025) Market Forecast (2026-2033)

US Turf And Ornamental Protection Market by Product Type



Herbicides

Fungicides

Insecticides

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

US Turf And Ornamental Protection Market by Application



Lawn Care

Golf Courses

Sports Fields

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

US Turf And Ornamental Protection Market by End-User



Commercial

Residential

Municipal

Others

Segment Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

US Turf And Ornamental Protection Market by Region



Northeast

Midwest

South

West

Regional Analysis



Historical Trend (2018-2025) Forecast Trend (2026-2033)

Market Dynamics



SWOT Analysis



Strengths



Weaknesses



Opportunities

Threats

Porter's Five Forces Analysis



Supplier's Power



Buyer's Power



Threat of New Entrants



Degree of Rivalry

Threat of Substitutes

Key Indicators of Demand Key Indicators of Price

Competitive Landscape



Supplier Selection

Key US Players

Key Regional Players

Key Player Strategies

Company Profiles



BASF SE (Germany)



Corteva Agriscience (United States)



Environmental Science US LLC (Envu) (United States)



FMC Corporation (United States)



Nufarm Ltd (Australia)



Bayer CropScience (Germany)



Syngenta (Switzerland)

Others

Company Profile Coverage



Company Overview



Product Portfolio



Demographic Reach and Achievements Certifications

List of Key Figures and Tables [12]

Companies Featured



BASF SE (Germany)

Corteva Agriscience (United States)

Environmental Science US LLC (Envu) (United States)

FMC Corporation (United States)

Nufarm Ltd (Australia)

Bayer CropScience (Germany) Syngenta (Switzerland)

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