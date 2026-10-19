Return Brings Back Trick Or Trashtm With Free Candy Wrapper Recycling For America's Classrooms

Free mail-back boxes let classrooms recycle their Halloween candy wrappers.

- Renaud de Viel Castel Co-Founder and CEO, Return TechnologiesMIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Return Technologies today announced the return of Trick or TrashTM, the Halloween candy wrapper recycling program for classrooms. Teachers across the country can sign up now at returntech/trick-or-trash to receive a free Trick or Trash mail-back box in time for their Halloween celebrations. Once students fill the box with empty candy wrappers, the teacher ships it back at no cost using the prepaid label inside, and the wrappers are recycled instead of sent to landfill.Americans are expected to spend $4.1 billion on Halloween candy this year, according to the National Retail Federation. Most candy wrappers are made of mixed plastic and foil that curbside recycling cannot accept, so most end up in landfills. Trick or Trash gives classrooms a simple way to collect them and a hands-on lesson in recycling and conservation.“Halloween is one of the best days of the year to be a kid, and it leaves behind millions of wrappers that most recycling programs cannot take. Trick or Trash shows students that what they throw away can come back as something useful, and it costs teachers and schools nothing to take part.”Renaud de Viel Castel, Co-Founder and CEO, Return TechnologiesHow it works:01 Sign up: Teachers register their classroom at returntech /trick-or-trash.02 Collect: Each classroom gets a free Trick or Trash box for empty candy wrappers.03 Return: The full box ships back free on the prepaid label, and the wrappers are recycled.First launched in 2019 by the team that went on to found Return Technologies, Trick or Trash reached schools, businesses and community groups in all 50 states before pausing in 2024. Boxes are free while supplies last, and retailers and brands interested in sponsorship can contact Return online.About Return TechnologiesReturn Technologies is the intelligent platform for international waste management and material recovery, giving businesses a single point of contact for waste, recycling and recovery. Headquartered in Miami, Return brings visibility and accountability to every ton it manages. Learn more at returntech.###Media Contact:...

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Return Brings Back Trick or TrashTM with Free Candy Wrapper Recycling for America's Classrooms News Provided By Return Technologies October 19, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Technology



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