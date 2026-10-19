All Digital Rewards Launches Changemaker, Debuts It At HR Tech 2026

Changemaker by ADR, Powered by RewardSTACKTM. See it live at HR Tech 2026, booth #7404.

Changemaker by ADR, Powered by RewardSTACKTM, turns organizational priorities into rewarded action. Live demos at booth #7404, Oct. 20–22.

- Lucy Fang, Research & Strategy Specialist, All Digital RewardsSCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- All Digital Rewards (ADR), a digital incentive and reward processing company, today launched Changemaker by ADR, an activity-based experience layer for incentive-driven continuous improvement. ADR will debut Changemaker at the HR Technology Conference & Exposition 2026, Oct. 20–22 at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas, at booth #7404.Changemaker is built on RewardSTACKTM, the reward orchestration platform ADR operates for enterprise and partner programs. Organizations launch challenges around the priorities that matter to them, employees and partners complete the activities, and completed work is recognized and rewarded, with a configurable approval workflow in between.“Most organizations know which priorities matter. The hard part is turning them into finished work and recognizing people when the work gets done,” said Lucy Fang, Research & Strategy Specialist - Incentives & Fulfillment Operations at All Digital Rewards.“Changemaker connects those steps in one place: the challenge sets the goal, approval applies where a program needs it, and RewardSTACKTM delivers the reward when the activity is complete.”How Changemaker worksEvery program follows four steps:Launch: An organizational priority becomes a challenge with an audience, rules and clear activities.Participate: Employees and partners join, complete activities and submit proof where the program asks for it.Enable: Managers review, approve and support the work when the program calls for approval.Recognize: Completed actions are recognized and rewarded through RewardSTACKTM, and progress is measured.Seven challenge types, configurable approvalContinuous improvement is the umbrella across seven challenge types: General, for custom goals and initiatives; Ideas & Innovation, for problem-solving and improvement; Tasks & Execution, for execution and follow-through; Peer Collaboration, for cohesion and working relationships; Learning, for building capability; Wellness, for wellbeing and healthy habits; and Performance & Objectives, for rewarding verified results against a measurable objective, such as sales goals, SPIFFs, new-account drives and distributor, dealer and reseller targets.Approval is set program by program. With direct completion, participants complete activities and are rewarded with no approval step, a common fit for learning, wellness and team challenges. With reviewed completion, participants submit work or proof, and a manager or program owner approves it before the reward is issued, a common fit for sales, partner and verified-results programs.Rewards are delivered through RewardSTACKTM as digital gift cards, prepaid cards, merchandise or points. Organizations can run several programs side by side in one workspace, each with its own audience, rules and rewards, and can see participation, completion and program progress across the organization.See Changemaker at HR Tech 2026When: Oct. 20–22, 2026Where: Mandalay Bay, Las VegasBooth: #7404Booth meetings: Nick Ramos, Vice President, Sales & Business Development, All Digital RewardsOrganizations not attending can request a demo at changemaker/contact/demo.About ChangemakerChangemaker by ADR | Powered by RewardSTACKTM. Changemaker is an activity-based experience layer built on RewardSTACKTM, with a configurable approval workflow. It helps enterprise programs turn priorities into rewarded action. Learn more at changemaker.About All Digital RewardsAll Digital Rewards (ADR), based in Scottsdale, Arizona, provides digital incentive and reward processing that drives loyalty and engagement. ADR helps organizations strengthen relationships with customers, employees, members, participants, and channel partners through secure, scalable, and flexible digital reward solutions, including the RewardSTACKTM platform, Changemaker and prepaid rewards. Learn more at alldigitalrewards.

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All Digital Rewards

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All Digital Rewards Launches Changemaker, Debuts It at HR Tech 2026 News Provided By All Digital Rewards October 19, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Conferences & Trade Fairs, IT Industry, Technology



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