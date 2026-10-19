Luxury Car Shoppers Have Spoken: New Data Confirms That Auto Shows Influence Luxury Car Shopping And Purchase Decisions

Automotive Experience Alliance

Consumer Survey Results from the Automotive Experience Alliance Validate Auto Shows' Impact on Consumer Engagement and Luxury Owner Buying Behavior

- Ahmad Halawi, AEA ChairmanWILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Automotive Experience Alliance (AEA ), a coalition of auto shows with a common interest in driving innovation and standardization throughout the auto show industry, today announced compelling results from surveys of auto show attendees across the country that proves the invaluable role of auto shows in today's luxury car buying journey.Commissioned by the AEA and fielded across the 2025-2026 auto show season, the survey gathered insights from over 12,500 attendees at 18 AEA member shows. A follow-up survey conducted 9 months after each show gathered additional insights from over 6,000 attendees at 16 AEA member shows. The survey, focused on owners and intenders of luxury auto brands, gathered insights on the following brands: Acura, Audi, BMW, Cadillac, Genesis, Infiniti, Lexus, Lincoln, Mercedes-Benz, and Porsche.Overall, the data confirms that luxury owners and shoppers are attending auto shows and that auto shows are influencing their decisions:●Over 31% of all show attendees were owners of a luxury brand, with 54% of all show attendees reporting that they were considering the purchase of a luxury branded vehicle.●A striking 84% of luxury vehicle owner attendees say the auto show influenced their purchase decision. This was confirmed with the same percentage (84%) reporting that the show was a key factor in a post-show vehicle purchase.●Over 55% of luxury vehicle owners reported that they added or subtracted vehicles from their consideration list based on what they saw at the show.●Perhaps most telling, 100% of luxury brand attendees said they hoped to see a brand that wasn't present, making a brand's absence a missed opportunity to capture in-market buyers.“There is a common misconception that auto shows don't attract luxury vehicle owners and serious buyers, but the data tells a very different story,” said AEA Chairman Ahmad Halawi.“As luxury automakers continue to invest in experiential marketing, auto shows offer a unique advantage over many other consumer events. At an auto show, the vehicle isn't a secondary attraction; it's the main event.”Consumer insights were captured by P+ Insights throughout the auto show season beginning in September 2025. The survey reveals key insights into consumer behavior and the influence of auto shows. A selection of standout findings is highlighted below. To view more specifics on the survey findings, please click here.Comparison ShoppingWhile spending nearly three hours at a show, attendees engage with more than 10 vehicles across 9 different brands, making auto shows an unmatched opportunity for hands-on exploration. That three-hour window is a key indicator of consumer engagement and dwell time, especially for those actively shopping for their next vehicle and comparing options in one place. This immersive experience allows consumers to compare models, explore new technology, and genuinely envision themselves behind the wheel. As a result, auto shows directly shape purchase consideration: 36% of attendees add new brands to their consideration list after the show, while 14% remove brands that are absent.Local Dealership ImpactWith attendees actively in the market to buy a vehicle, these events attract serious luxury brand shoppers ready to make decisions. Dealerships see noticeable sales spikes following shows that feature their brands, and foot traffic gets a clear boost-35% of attendees say they plan to visit a dealership after the show, jumping to 46% among those intending to buy within the next three months.Evolving Auto IndustryAs the automotive industry continues to evolve and buyers seek increasingly immersive experiences, the AEA's new data affirms that auto shows remain a critical part of the consumer decision-making journey by delivering brand discovery, engagement and conversion at scale.AEA members shows include: Arizona International Auto Show, Austin Auto Show, Chicago Auto Show, Colorado Auto Show, Greater Charlotte Auto Show, Houston Auto Show, Kansas City Auto Show, Milwaukee International Auto Show, Oregon International Auto Show, Pennsylvania Auto Show, Philadelphia Auto Show, San Antonio Auto Show, Seattle International Auto Show, San Diego International Auto Show, St. Louis Auto Show, The OKC Auto Show, Toledo Auto Show, Utah International Auto Expo and Washington D.C. Auto Show.About Automotive Experience AllianceThe Automotive Experience Alliance is a coalition of auto shows that fosters success in the automotive industry by defining and adopting a standard set of processes, practices, methodologies, metrics and messaging that drive more value for the entire automotive ecosystem including consumers, manufacturers, dealers, suppliers, sponsors and show producers. For more information, please visit AutomotiveExperienceAlliance.

John Capano

Automotive Experience Alliance Inc.

+1 310-867-5622

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Luxury Car Shoppers have Spoken: New Data Confirms that Auto Shows Influence Luxury Car Shopping and Purchase Decisions News Provided By Automotive Experience Alliance Inc. October 19, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Automotive Industry, Business & Economy, Conferences & Trade Fairs, Consumer Goods, Media, Advertising & PR



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