Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical Manager, Carl Nelson Launches Generator Giveaway To Honor Local Veterans

Carl Nelson fabricating a table to be auctioned in an effort to raise money for his cause.

Inspired by Carl Nelson's personal experiences and family history, he has dedicated himself to giving back to those who have served.

- Carl NelsonKODAK, TN, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is proud to support its Electrical Manager, Carl Nelson, as he works to complete a veteran generator giveaway. This community initiative will provide a deserving veteran with a whole-home generator through a nomination-based selection process. The program recognizes veterans who have selflessly served their country and may benefit from reliable backup power at home.The effort has already received strong community support, with more than $6,100 raised toward the generator. City Electric, Tameco, and private donations have helped make this venture possible.Honoring Those Who ServedThe Veteran Generator Giveaway was inspired by the personal experiences and family history of Carl Nelson, who serves as the Electrical Manager for Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical.Military service runs deep in Nelson's family. His grandfather and great-uncle both parachuted into France on D-Day during World War II, while another grandfather served in the U.S. Marine Corps during the Korean War. Growing up near Oak Ridge, Tennessee, Nelson witnessed firsthand the sacrifices military families and war-affected communities made. Although he did not serve, his son served in Iraq, and many of the tradespeople and coworkers he has worked alongside throughout his construction career are veterans. These experiences created a lifelong appreciation for those who have served and inspired his desire to give back."Most of the people I know are veterans," Nelson shared while explaining the motivation behind the project. His goal is simple: to recognize and support a veteran in a meaningful and lasting way.How to Enter or Nominate a VeteranCommunity members are encouraged to nominate deserving veterans for the giveaway. Nomination boxes will be available inside City Electric locations. Nominations will be open through November 1st, 2026. We will notify the nominator and nominee by phone and email.Community Partners Making a DifferenceThe Veteran Generator Giveaway would not be possible without the support of generous community partners and donors.Current supporters include:-City Electric, which is providing the necessary electrical connection materials for the project.-TamCo, which donated $3,500-Community donors-Fundraising through a community garage sale-Participating local businesses that will host nomination boxes and help spread awareness throughout the community.Nelson also fabricated a wood table, which he will auction off on eBay starting October 25, 2026, at noon and ending October 31, 2026. It will be listed under his eBay username: nelscar-t8ehlpv9. The link will also be available via Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, & Electrical 's Facebook page. All proceeds will go directly to this cause.The team continues to seek additional support to help cover the remaining project costs. Please direct inquiries to Carl Nelson below.About Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & ElectricalQuality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical is committed to serving East Tennessee families with professional plumbing, heating, cooling, and electrical services while actively investing in the communities it serves. Through programs like the Veteran Generator Giveaway, the company strives to make a meaningful impact beyond home services by honoring and supporting local heroes.

Carl Nelson

Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, & Electrical

+1 865-932-6800

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Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling & Electrical Manager, Carl Nelson Launches Generator Giveaway to Honor Local Veterans News Provided By Quality Plumbing, Heating, Cooling, & Electrical October 19, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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