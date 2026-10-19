Novoresume Now Offers 10 Free AI Job Search Tools, From An ATS Resume Checker To A Salary Calculator

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) Online resume builder used by 18 million job seekers now covers each step of the job search, from the ATS scan to the LinkedIn bio to the salary conversation.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Novoresume, the online resume builder used by more than 18 million job seekers, now offers 10 free AI job search tools that cover each step from the first resume draft to the salary conversation, including an ATS resume checker, an AI salary calculator and an AI bio generator.The Novoresume AI job search toolkit has six tools for resumes, one for cover letters, one for matching a resume to a job, and two for professional profiles and pay. Each tool can be used free twice a month, and the first use needs no sign-up."A resume gets you into the process, but people lose out at other points too. The file doesn't parse, the LinkedIn profile is empty, or they name a salary without knowing the range," said Andrei Kurtuy, co-founder of Novoresume and a Certified Professional Resume Writer. "We built a tool for each of those points and made them free to try, because the person who needs them most is often the one out of work."Before applying: the ATS resume checkerIn Novoresume's survey of HR professionals, 82.3% of recruiters said they use an applicant tracking system (ATS) to screen candidates, and 74% decide in 20 seconds or less whether to keep reading a resume.The ATS resume checker takes a PDF or DOCX resume and a job description. In under a minute it returns a score from 0 to 100 across five areas: format and structure, job match, content quality, section organization and technical elements. Each area comes with specific fixes.Novoresume states the limits on the tool page: a high score does not guarantee an interview. The company also says most ATS software ranks and filters candidates and does not auto-reject them, so the fix is a readable structure and relevant content, not keyword stuffing.Being found: the AI bio generatorIn the same survey, 92.6% of HR professionals said a LinkedIn profile is critical or useful to their decision. The AI bio generator writes a LinkedIn About section or headline, an answer to "tell me about yourself", a speaker profile or a company page bio. It works from a resume, an existing bio or a short form, in four tones.At the offer: the AI salary calculatorThe AI salary calculator asks for a job title, years of experience, country and city. A resume and a job posting are optional. In about 30 seconds it returns a salary range and a plain-language explanation of what pushes the user toward the top or the bottom of it. No account is needed.The rest of the toolkitThe other seven tools are a resume generator, resume rewriter, resume summary generator, resume objective generator, resume bullet generator, resume job matcher and cover letter generator. They connect to Novoresume's resume builder and its 16 ATS-friendly resume templates. In Novoresume's Resume Report 2026, workers who keep four or more versions of their resume averaged 4.2 interview invitations per search, against 2.0 for those with one version.What recruiters sayFourteen recruiters, HR leaders and career coaches reviewed Novoresume. Their reviews are published with names and credentials."The site also stands out for treating the job search as a process to support, not just a document to produce. Features like salary benchmarking and job-search organization tools offer practical, data-informed guidance that reduces uncertainty during a demanding career transition; having tested them directly, I found the results notably accurate," wrote Mariana Martinez, an HR business partner with a master's degree in industrial-organizational psychology."ATS tools highlight the relevant keywords from the search string, and I've used keyword highlight tools while screening. If the screen lights up like a Christmas tree, I slow down and read more," wrote Keynisha Adebisi, a talent acquisition lead and former Microsoft tech recruiter, describing how she screens resumes."I love that everything's in one place, whether you're a student with zero work history or a seasoned professional, there's a template that actually fits. This is one of the few resume platforms I'd genuinely vouch for," wrote Vikalp Tiwari, a senior technical recruiter.What users reportIn the Novoresume User Success Study, a survey of 914 users, 77% of those who landed a job say Novoresume helped them get it. 46% of those hired had an offer within one month of rebuilding their resume, and 79% within three months. Respondents opted in, so this is not a random sample of all users.AvailabilityAll 10 tools are at novoresume/career-ai-tools. Each is free for two uses a month. Premium users get 10 uses a month.About NovoresumeNovoresume is a free online resume builder launched in 2016 and used by more than 18 million job seekers in over 180 countries. It offers ATS-friendly resume templates, CV templates and cover letter templates, along with 10 AI job search tools including an ATS resume checker, a resume job matcher and a salary calculator. Novoresume is rated 4.5 out of 5 on Trustpilot from more than 1,580 reviews. The company is based in Copenhagen, Denmark. Learn more at novoresume.

Andrei Kurtuy

Novorésumé ApS

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Novoresume Now Offers 10 Free AI Job Search Tools, From an ATS Resume Checker to a Salary Calculator News Provided By Novorésumé ApS October 19, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, IT Industry, Technology



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