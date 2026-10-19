Selene Zapata, Featured By Influential Women, Turns Bilingual Talent Into A Mission Of Language Access And Opportunity

PASCO, WA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Communications Consultant and Translator at Columbia Basin College Draws on Nearly Three Decades of Experience to Bridge Language and Cultural Gaps for Students, Families, and CommunitiesRichland, Washington – Selene Zapata is a dedicated communications consultant, translator, and interpreter with nearly three decades of experience serving multicultural communities through education, language access, and advocacy. She has built her career around helping individuals and organizations overcome communication barriers while fostering understanding and inclusion. Fluent in English and Spanish, she is recognized for her ability to bridge cultural and linguistic gaps so that families, students, and community members can access the information and resources they need to succeed. Today she serves as a Communications Consultant and Translator at Columbia Basin College, where she brings extensive experience in education and language services to a diverse campus community.Selene's professional journey began as a paraprofessional, a role in which she spent 16 years translating Individualized Education Plans and supporting students and families across multiple school districts. That work placed her at the center of some of the most important conversations families have about their children's education. Over the years, she expanded her expertise by providing interpreting and translation services for agencies such as Child Protective Services, the Department of Social and Health Services, and Labor and Industries. Her broad knowledge across educational, social service, and government settings has made her a trusted resource for people navigating complex systems and important life decisions. Her areas of practice now include English and Spanish interpretation and translation, educational translation, language access services, community outreach, ESL support, interpreter training, and cultural competency.A lifelong learner, Selene earned her bachelor's degree while raising three sons as a single mother, an accomplishment that reflects the determination and resilience that have defined her career. The road to that degree was not a straight one. When she first arrived in the United States, she did not know the language, but she learned it and adapted despite the discomfort and obstacles. After high school, she was unable to attend college right away due to immigration circumstances, even though she had earned a full scholarship. She never gave up on that goal, and years later she returned to school and completed her degree.Selene attributes her success to gratitude toward her parents. They taught her how to work in the fields and made sacrifices to create opportunities for their children. Her stepfather, who had no biological children of his own, treated Selene and her siblings as his own and rose every morning to work in the fields out of love for her mother and for them. In honor of his memory, Selene made sure that her sons earned college degrees and that she earned her own as well. That legacy of hard work and devotion continues to guide her daily.Some of the most meaningful career advice Selene has received came from her middle school ESL teacher. At a time when Selene felt self-conscious about her accent, this teacher encouraged her to see her bilingualism as a strength rather than a limitation. Speaking more than one language, the teacher reminded her, was a gift that would connect her with different people, cultures, and opportunities throughout her life. That encouragement changed her perspective and still shapes her work today. Another mentor who profoundly influenced her path was Linda Roberts, one of the founders of the Student Leadership Program for Migrant Youth in Washington State. Through that program, Selene was introduced to leadership development and college opportunities, and she came to believe that higher education was within her reach.That experience inspired Selene to give back. For more than a decade, she has volunteered as a chaperone and mentor with the Student Leadership Program for Migrant Youth, supporting the same program that once helped shape her own future. The lessons she learned there reinforced her commitment to empowering others through education, mentorship, and opportunity. They also continue to inform her vision for the years ahead.For young women entering the interpreting and translation field, Selene's advice is to stay resilient, embrace challenges, and never let temporary setbacks define the future. She has learned that a no often means not right now rather than never. She encourages women to use the strengths and opportunities they have, to avoid comparing their journeys to anyone else's, and to keep moving forward with determination. Every experience, she believes, can become a source of growth and meaningful impact.Selene sees great opportunity in her profession's ability to build connections that expand access to education, services, and opportunities for people from diverse cultural and linguistic backgrounds. As communities become increasingly multicultural, the demand for skilled, culturally competent interpreters continues to grow. At the same time, she emphasizes that the work carries significant responsibility. It requires not only language fluency but also a strong understanding of cultural context, ethics, and specialized terminology. In her view, the future of the field depends on developing highly trained professionals who combine technical expertise with empathy, professionalism, and a genuine commitment to helping others feel understood, respected, and empowered.The values most important to Selene in both her work and personal life are gratitude, perseverance, service, and a deep appreciation for the sacrifices others have made on her behalf. Her parents, especially her stepfather, taught her the importance of hard work, resilience, and putting family first through their unwavering dedication and selflessness. Their example inspired her to pursue opportunities that would create a better future for her children and for herself. She believes gratitude is the foundation of personal growth, and she strives to honor those who paved the way for her by serving others, creating positive change, and helping future generations succeed.Looking ahead, Selene hopes to establish her own interpreting and translation company. She also plans to mentor the next generation of language professionals, helping them develop the skills and confidence needed to excel in the field. Both goals grow naturally from a career devoted to opening doors for others.From a young student learning a new language to a respected professional who helps others find their voice, Selene has turned every challenge into a bridge for someone else. Her work ensures that families, students, and community members are understood when it matters most, and her story stands as proof that persistence and gratitude can carry a dream across any obstacle. Through her advocacy, mentorship, and dedication to language access, Selene Zapata continues to build a more connected and inclusive community for generations to come.Learn More about Selene Zapata:Through her Influential Women profile:Influential WomenInfluential Women provides a platform where women from all backgrounds can connect, share their perspectives, and create content that empowers themselves and others. Through storytelling, thought leadership, and creative expression, Influential Women amplifies voices that inspire change.

Editorial Team

Influential Women

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Selene Zapata, Featured By Influential Women, Turns Bilingual Talent Into A Mission Of Language Access And Opportunity News Provided By Influential Women October 19, 2026, 11:01 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR



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