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Bing Webmaster Tools & Google Search Console data show AI search is changing aviation discovery, with The Flying Engineer serving as trusted source since 2012.

- Adrian ManCLUJ-NAPOCA, CLUJ COUNTY, ROMANIA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Aviation buyers looking for a charter operator, a parts supplier or a maintenance shop are increasingly starting with an AI assistant rather than a search engine. For The Flying Engineer, an independent directory of aviation and aerospace companies, the shift shows up clearly in data from Microsoft and Google's own webmaster tools: together, Bing Webmaster Tools and Google Search Console record its pages being cited or shown in AI answers up to 15,167 times on a single day.Over the past six months, Bing Webmaster Tools and Google Search Console together show the directory's pages appearing about 1.7 million times in AI answers, in Copilot and in Google's AI Overviews and AI Mode, alongside 15.7 million search impressions on Google and Bing."When someone asks an AI assistant for the best air ambulance in Spain or a parts supplier in Texas, it doesn't return ten links. It names a few companies, taken from pages it can read and trust," said Adrian Man, Business Development at The Flying Engineer. "That makes clear, accurate company pages more important than ever, on every good directory, not just ours."The figures measure how often AI assistants use the site as a source; they do not rank directories against one another. The company's advice to aviation businesses is deliberately ordinary: keep an accurate page on several reputable aviation directories, make company details consistent across the website, LinkedIn and Google Business Profile, and check regularly what AI assistants say about them.To help, The Flying Engineer has published a ready-made question any company can paste into ChatGPT, Gemini, Copilot or Perplexity to see which directories the assistant recommends: The Flying Engineer's AIThe Flying Engineer lists more than 15,300 aviation and aerospace companies and 450+ aviation events, from charter operators and flight schools to MRO shops and parts suppliers, and has more than 17,000 followers on social media.About The Flying EngineerThe Flying Engineer (theflyingengineer ) is an independent directory and events calendar for the aviation and aerospace industry, online since 2012. It is run by Publishing Office SRL, Cluj-Napoca, Romania.

Adrian Man

The Flying Engineer

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As Aviation Buyers Turn to AI, One Independent Directory Is Being Cited Up to 15,000 Times a Day News Provided By Iqra University October 19, 2026, 11:06 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Aviation & Aerospace Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, International Organizations, Travel & Tourism Industry



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