New Zealand FTA To Unlock Opportunities For India's Msmes, Farmers: Piyush Goyal

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 19 (IANS) Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Monday said that with duty-free access for 100 per cent of Indian exports to New Zealand, the FTA will unlock significant opportunities for MSMEs, farmers, women, youth and labour-intensive sectors.

It also opens new pathways for our professionals, while safeguarding India's core interests, he said in a post on his X handle.

The minister said that India's farmers will gain wider market access for fruits, vegetables, spices, and other agricultural produce, alongside cooperation to improve productivity, support higher incomes, and strengthen livelihoods.

Sensitive sectors, including dairy, remain protected, keeping farmers' welfare at the heart of the government's approach, Goyal pointed out.

He further stated that New Zealand's commitment to facilitate $20 billion in investment into India holds immense potential to strengthen manufacturing, infrastructure, services and innovation, supporting enterprise and employment.

"Tomorrow, on the auspicious occasion of Vijayadashami, India and New Zealand will begin a new chapter in their economic partnership as the India-NewZealand FTA comes into force. Truly a 'Vijay' for both nations!" the minister remarked.

"Partnerships of this significance are built on strong leadership and a shared commitment to turning aspirations into opportunities. The vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and New Zealand Prime Minister Chris Luxon has made this historic agreement possible, opening new avenues for our people to grow and prosper together," he added.

Goyal thanked New Zealand Trade Minister Todd McClay and the negotiating teams of both countries for their sustained efforts. From the launch of negotiations in March last year to entry into force tomorrow, this journey reflects mutual trust and a commitment to delivering a balanced, mutually beneficial agreement, he added.

"As we embark on this promising journey tomorrow, I extend my best wishes to our exporters, businesses, MSMEs and entrepreneurs. I encourage them to make full use of this agreement, build lasting partnerships and translate its potential into tangible gains for our people," the minister stated.

He said that he was confident that this win-win partnership would achieve many more milestones, guided by the shared vision of growth and mutual prosperity between both countries.