Apologise To Community Or Face Consequences: Lawrence Bishnoi's Cousin To Salman Khan After Attack On Tiger Shroff

MENAFN - IANS) Abohar (Punjab), Oct 19 (IANS) Ramesh Bishnoi, cousin of jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, said on Monday that Bollywood superstar Salman Khan should apologise to the Bishnoi community and if he does not, there will be dangerous consequences.

The Lawrence Bishnoi gang has an animosity with Salman Khan due to his alleged involvement in the 1998 blackbuck poaching case in Rajasthan during the filming of the blockbuster 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. The actor was convicted by a trial court in 2018, a verdict he has contested in higher courts, and maintains his innocence.

Speaking to IANS in the aftermath of an attack on Tiger Shroff, which the Bollywood star narrowly escaped, Ramesh Bishnoi said,“As you heard in the audio, I heard the same thing: That we have stopped him and want to warn him again that anyone who works with Salman Khan could face consequences."

He added that he was just quoting the Lawrence Bishnoi gang,“These are not my words, I'm just citing their emotions on the matter.”

“I want to tell Salman Khan's family to give up their stubbornness. This is an issue affecting the entire community, and there is widespread anger within it,” he added.

Ramesh Bishnoi further said that there was anger within the Bishnoi community, and Lawrence is just expressing the entire community's anger.”Lawrence has no personal dispute with Salman Khan, nor is it a personal dispute with the community. The issue is that he has hurt our religious sentiments. There is widespread anger within the community,” he added.

He further said Lawrence had offered a straightforward solution to Salman Khan, that he should come forward and apologise, but the actor doesn't want to apologise.

Bollywood star Tiger Shroff had a narrow escape on Sunday after three men on a motorcycle opened fire at his car in Mumbai's Juhu area, leaving the actor's driver injured, the police said.

According to Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Zone II, Mohit Garg, three rounds were fired at the 36-year-old actor's car after he was leaving a playground where he had gone for football practice.

The actor's driver, who was injured in the incident, was rushed to Nanavati Hospital for treatment, the police said, adding that some others in the area, including an autorickshaw driver, were also hurt.

There was panic at the spot of the firing incident, with people running to take shelter after hearing the gunshots. The police cordoned off the crime scene, and the forensic team reached the area to collect evidence.

Later, three suspects were arrested, including a minor, by the Rajasthan police in the case on Monday at Kota railway station.

Acting on Intelligence that the suspects were travelling to Kota aboard the Pune-Jaipur Express, a police team surrounded and searched the train. The operation was completed in approximately 15 minutes, following which all three suspects were taken into custody.

The arrested suspects have been identified as Rehan alias Sukka, a resident of Sonipat in Haryana; Hrithik Kurmi alias Roshan, a resident of Begusarai in Bihar; and a minor.

Within hours of the incident, a video clip was circulating on social media in which a man claiming to be Anil Pandit from the Lawrence Bishnoi gang took responsibility for the firing and claimed that it was a warning to Tiger Shroff to stop working with superstar Salman Khan.