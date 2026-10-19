Jaishankar Acknowledges Greek Envoy's Role In Boosting Bilateral Ties

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met outgoing Greek Ambassador to India Aliki Koutsomitopoulou in the national capital on Monday, acknowledging her efforts in advancing diplomatic relations and extending good wishes for her upcoming assignments. Jaishankar noted that bilateral cooperation between New Delhi and Athens had expanded significantly throughout her diplomatic tenure.

Following the meeting, the External Affairs Minister shared on X, "A pleasure to receive Ambassador Aliki Koutsomitopoulou of Greece for a farewell call. Her tenure has seen an impressive growth in our bilateral ties. Appreciated her contributions and wished her the best in future endeavours."

MEA Secretary Also Meets Greek Ambassador

Earlier, on October 16, Aliki Koutsomitopoulou met Ministry of External Affairs Secretary (West) Sibi George. During the meeting, the senior Indian diplomat expressed gratitude for her role in strengthening bilateral relations and conveyed best wishes for her future endeavours.

The Ministry of External Affairs stated on X, "Secretary (West) Sibi George received Ambassador Mrs. Aliki Koutsomitopoulou of Greece for a farewell call. Regular high level exchanges between India and Greece in recent years have contributed to further strengthening of the Strategic Partnership. Secretary (West) thanked Mrs. Aliki for her significant contribution towards deepening of India-Greece ties and wished her success in her future endeavours."

Expanding Bilateral Cooperation

Earlier, in August, External Affairs Minister Jaishankar engaged in a telephonic conversation with Greek Foreign Minister Giorgos Gerapetritis, exchanging perspectives on prevailing international affairs and maintaining ongoing communication channels.

After the talks, Jaishankar posted on X, "Always nice to speak with FM Giorgos Gerapetritis of Greece. Discussed current developments and agreed to remain in touch." The conversation unfolded against the backdrop of expanding partnerships between the two nations across multiple domains.

The Greek Ministry of Foreign Affairs noted in its official social media update following the conversation, "FM George Gerapetritis held a telephone conversation today with India's FM Dr S Jaishankar. They discussed bilateral and regional issues. FM Gerapetritis invited his counterpart to visit Greece, and they agreed to meet in NYC on the sidelines of UNGA." (ANI)

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