Gurugram, Nuh Consumers To Get Choice Of Power Distributor Soon

Electricity consumers in Haryana's Gurugram and Nuh districts will now have a choice of power distributor, with the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC) granting a 25-year parallel electricity distribution licence for the two districts to Eleven Power Private Limited.

The order, dated October 19, allows a second distribution licensee to operate alongside the existing distributor, giving over 8.3 lakh consumers, including households, farmers, shops, offices and industrial units, the option to choose their electricity supplier as the new network reaches their areas.

Project Scope and Implementation

The licence covers the Gurugram and Nuh revenue districts, including Gurugram City, Gurugram Sub-urban, Manesar, Sohna and Nuh.

The network will be developed in phases over five years, with Nuh included in the first phase.

The new distribution network is planned to become operational for consumer supply from the financial year 2027-28.

Investment, Technology, and Energy Mix

The project envisages a capital investment of Rs 4,717 crore between FY 2026-27 and FY 2030-31, under the regulatory oversight of HERC.

According to the proposal, the network will incorporate smart meters, digital billing, a distribution management system and infrastructure aimed at improving reliability and grievance redressal.

The proposed power procurement mix includes 80 per cent electricity from renewable sources and 20 per cent from thermal sources.

Regulatory Context and Consumer Choice

The Commission's order marks the introduction of parallel electricity distribution in Haryana. Section 14 of the Electricity Act, 2003, permits more than one distribution licensee to operate in the same area.

Existing consumers will not be required to take any immediate action, and the current distribution licensee will continue supplying electricity across the region. Consumers will have the option to switch to the new distributor as its network reaches their areas.

The licensee is required to submit a detailed implementation plan for the first phase and a protocol for consumers opting to switch within 60 days. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)