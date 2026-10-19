SP-Congress Seat-Sharing For 2027 UP Polls Finalised, Says Leader

Samajwadi Party (SP) leader Ramashankar Rajbhar on Monday claimed that seat-sharing arrangements between the Samajwadi Party and the Congress for the upcoming 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections had been finalised, adding that the top leadership of both parties would make a formal announcement soon. Rajbhar said both parties would contest the elections together as part of the INDIA bloc and asserted that winning the elections was more important than the number of seats contested by each party.

“The INDIA alliance will stay together, and both the Samajwadi Party and the Congress are going to fight the elections together. The seat-sharing matter has also been decided. The top leadership will let you know very soon; both leaders will be there. It's been decided; the whole matter is settled. Winning is what matters, not the seats,” he said. "We have already entered the electoral fray. Our manifesto is coming out on November 26th, so we've kicked off the elections,” he said.

Rajbhar on 'Bangladesh' Remark Controversy

On Neha Bora's remarks referring to Bangladesh, Rajbhar alleged that the government was raising the issue to divert attention from public protests against alleged vote theft. He said the remarks might have been made out of anger.“The common people are rising up on the streets. In France, in Nepal, in Bangladesh. Why the example of Bangladesh in the current environment in India? The government is bringing up the Bangladesh issue to distract attention. It might have slipped out unintentionally from that innocent girl. Maybe that girl said something out of a lot of anger. The girl standing next to Rahul Gandhi is innocent,” Rajbhar said.

He further accused the BJP of focusing on the Bangladesh remark while ignoring alleged police misconduct against women during protests.“The BJP is very upset about the Bangladesh statement, but the daughters' private parts were touched, they were kicked, they were tortured by the police; this is not remembered, this is just a stunt by the BJP to distract from the public movement that has started against vote theft, nothing else,” he said.

UP Assembly Elections 2027

Uttar Pradesh will hold the next Assembly elections in 2027, with a major contest expected between the two most prominent parties, Bharatiya Janata Party and Samajwadi Party. In the current session, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly has 403 elected members, 258 of whom are from the Bharatiya Janata Party, 107 from the Samajwadi Party, and 13 from the Apna Dal. Congress, in alliance with the Samajwadi Party, is looking to make a comeback in Uttar Pradesh in the 2027 elections. (ANI)

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