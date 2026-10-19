Ex-BJP Leader Ram Sharan Nautiyal Joins Congress In Uttarakhand

'A Homecoming' for Nautiyal

MENAFN - AsiaNet News) Leader of the Opposition in the Uttarakhand Legislative Assembly, Yashpal Arya, welcomed former BJP leader Ram Sharan Nautiyal into the Congress, stating that his return would strengthen the organisation and bring valuable experience. AICC General Secretary and Uttarakhand in-charge Kumari Selja also welcomed Nautiyal, describing his decision as a return to his political roots and ideology. Speaking to ANI in Delhi on Monday, Arya said Nautiyal's experience would benefit the Congress and help reinforce the party's position in Uttarakhand.“His joining the Congress will certainly strengthen the party. He brings his own experience, from which we will also benefit. It is a 'homecoming' for him, and I would like to welcome him,” Arya said.

Addressing the press conference, he said, "Ramsharan Nautiyal Ji has served as the President of the District Panchayat. He has been associated with social causes and is also highly educated. Ramsharan Ji has served as the Vice President and General Secretary of the State Congress Committee. He has always internalised the ideology of the Congress. Although he parted ways for some time, he is now rejoining the Congress Party. I am fully confident that with the arrival of Ramsharan Nautiyal Ji, the party will gain a new direction, strength, and energy."

A Return to Congress Ideology

Selja also welcomed Nautiyal's return, noting that his experience within the BJP had given him an understanding of the party's functioning. She said the Congress was open to welcoming individuals who shared its ideology and believed in its leadership.“He has witnessed how things are being run within the BJP. He will tell you about that himself, and he is truly happy to be back with his own party and his own ideology,” Selja said. Inviting others to join the Congress, she added,“We invite all such individuals who believe in the Congress ideology and have faith in leaders like Rahul Gandhi ji and Mallikarjun Kharge ji to join the Congress party.”

Congress Eyes Comeback in 2027

Nautiyal's move to join Congress comes ahead of the 2027 Uttarakhand Assembly elections, where Congress is eyeing a comeback after massive defeats in the 2022 and 2017 polls. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)