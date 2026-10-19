Dorothy Wins Folio Society PR & Partnerships Brief
(MENAFN- PRovoke) LONDON - The Folio Society has appointed communications and partnerships agency Dorothy to handle its consumer PR and collaborations programme following a competitive pitch.
Dorothy, which launched in October 2025 as a sister agency to Tin Man Communications, will develop creative, product-led earned media campaigns and support brand repositioning for the employee-owned publisher.
The remit covers The Folio Society's entire publishing portfolio and seasonal releases, with a focus on reaching younger audiences and building the brand's relevance in contemporary culture. Dorothy will also support partnerships, events and creator strategy.
Founded in 1947, The Folio Society produces illustrated editions of fiction and non-fiction, selling directly to readers through its website. It became an employee ownership trust in 2021.
The publisher says it has seen double-digit growth over the past year, following releases including The Odyssey, American Psycho, The Last Unicorn and Carrie.
Dorothy business director Katie Fox said:“Holding a beautifully illustrated book has become the ultimate Gen Z flex. We're looking forward to putting The Folio Society firmly at the heart of contemporary conversation and reaching a new generation of readers through creative, culture-first communications.”
Alexandra Bates, PR and partnerships manager at The Folio Society, added:“Dorothy's creative thinking and culture-first approach make them the ideal partner to support us through our next phase of growth. The team have a clear passion for our brand, and we're excited to build on our momentum, reach new audiences and bring our beautifully crafted books to an even wider cultural audience.”
The Folio Society joins Dorothy's client roster alongside Merlin Entertainments, Yeo Valley, Oreo and Gü.
Dorothy, which launched in October 2025 as a sister agency to Tin Man Communications, will develop creative, product-led earned media campaigns and support brand repositioning for the employee-owned publisher.
The remit covers The Folio Society's entire publishing portfolio and seasonal releases, with a focus on reaching younger audiences and building the brand's relevance in contemporary culture. Dorothy will also support partnerships, events and creator strategy.
Founded in 1947, The Folio Society produces illustrated editions of fiction and non-fiction, selling directly to readers through its website. It became an employee ownership trust in 2021.
The publisher says it has seen double-digit growth over the past year, following releases including The Odyssey, American Psycho, The Last Unicorn and Carrie.
Dorothy business director Katie Fox said:“Holding a beautifully illustrated book has become the ultimate Gen Z flex. We're looking forward to putting The Folio Society firmly at the heart of contemporary conversation and reaching a new generation of readers through creative, culture-first communications.”
Alexandra Bates, PR and partnerships manager at The Folio Society, added:“Dorothy's creative thinking and culture-first approach make them the ideal partner to support us through our next phase of growth. The team have a clear passion for our brand, and we're excited to build on our momentum, reach new audiences and bring our beautifully crafted books to an even wider cultural audience.”
The Folio Society joins Dorothy's client roster alongside Merlin Entertainments, Yeo Valley, Oreo and Gü.
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