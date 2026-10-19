Central Asia, U.S. Explore Critical Minerals, Infrastructure At C5+1 Forum

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Central Asian countries and the United States discussed prospects for expanding cooperation in critical minerals and infrastructure development at a ministerial meeting held in Samarkand on October 19 within the C5+1 format.

This was stated by Uzbekistan's Foreign Minister, Bakhtiyor Saidov, in a post on his Telegram channel following a meeting between the foreign ministers of Central Asian countries and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

The discussions focused on strengthening regional economic cooperation and translating political agreements into concrete investment projects. Participants explored opportunities to develop industrial capacity, create jobs, and expand technological capabilities across Central Asia, with particular attention to critical minerals.

Saidov proposed establishing regular dialogue between the C5+1 diplomatic format and the B5+1 business platform to engage private-sector representatives in identifying priority projects and supporting their implementation.

Such cooperation could strengthen links between government-level discussions and business initiatives, helping companies identify investment opportunities and advance joint projects across the region.

Saidov also said Uzbekistan was ready to continue practical cooperation in these areas during its co-chairmanship of the C5+1 Secretariat.

The C5+1 format brings together the United States and five Central Asian countries - Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan - to discuss regional cooperation and shared economic and security priorities. The B5+1 platform facilitates dialogue between businesses and governments in Central Asia.