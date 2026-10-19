Middle East And Africa Existing And Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 176 New Facilities Drive Capacity Growth And Investment Opportunities
Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the MEA data center market, including 326 operational facilities and 176 upcoming projects across the Middle East and Africa. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center capacity, white-floor space, investment, infrastructure, colocation pricing, development status, and expected capacity additions from 2026-2031.
Geographic coverage includes Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, and Uganda. This extensive coverage enables users to assess established data center hubs alongside developing markets attracting new investment.
MEA Data Center Market Highlights
- The MEA data center landscape includes approximately 326 operational facilities, with South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Nigeria ranking among the region's leading markets. The United Arab Emirates leads the existing market with more than 430+ MW of power capacity. Growth is supported by major operators such as Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, Pure Data Centers, and Gulf Data Hub. Africa is experiencing a substantial increase in upcoming data center development, led by Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa. Khazna Data Centers, Digital Realty, Saudi Telecom Company, and Gulf Data Hub are among the largest data center operators by capacity across the Middle East and Africa. The database tracks current IT load capacity for 2026 and planned capacity additions through 2031, supporting analysis of market expansion and future supply.
Colocation Capacity and Pricing Coverage
The report includes existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet, current and planned IT load capacity, and rack capacity where available. Colocation pricing intelligence covers Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), and wholesale colocation pricing per kW. These data points support benchmarking across operators, facilities, and countries throughout the MEA data center market.
Operational Data Center Database
For each of the 326 existing data centers, the database provides:
- Market snapshot Location by region, country, and city Facility address Operator or owner name Data center name Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area) Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity) Rack capacity Year of operations Design standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy
This facility-level coverage allows stakeholders to compare operational scale, technical specifications, ownership, market presence, and infrastructure resilience across major MEA data center locations.
Upcoming Data Center Project Database
For each of the 176 upcoming data center facilities, the database includes:
- Investment snapshot Location by region, country, and city Investor name Area (White-Floor Area) Power capacity (IT Load Capacity) Investment ($ Million) Electrical infrastructure investment ($ Million) Mechanical infrastructure investment ($ Million) General construction services investment ($ Million) Announcement year Project status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening
The project pipeline data supports analysis of capital deployment, construction activity, investor participation, infrastructure spending, and anticipated market entry. It also enables users to identify countries with expanding data center capacity and evaluate opportunities associated with electrical systems, mechanical infrastructure, construction services, and colocation operations.
Target Audience
- Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT) Data center construction contractors Data center infrastructure providers New market entrants Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies
The report is designed to support market entry planning, investment assessment, competitive benchmarking, site selection, capacity analysis, and business development. Its structured Excel format enables users to evaluate the MEA data center market at the country, operator, facility, and project levels while identifying emerging opportunities across established and high-growth locations.
Key Topics Covered:ABOUT THE DATABASE SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS DEFINITIONS SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS) COLOCATION PRICING EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- 21Century 3MDC (Medasys) 3samnet Adgar Investments & Development Africa Data Centres Agility AirTrunk Alastyr Telecommunication Alfnar Project Angola Cables Batelco Bezeq International Borsa Istanbul Business Connexion Bynet Data Communications CipherWave CityNet Telecom Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting) Cloud Exchange (DimensionData) CloudAcropolis Comnet Data Center Compass Data Center CWG PLC DAMAC Digital Datacenter Vaults Datamount Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti DataVolt Datema Bilisim Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia) Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd. DGN Teknoloji Digital Parks Africa Digital Realty Du Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) ECC Solutions EdgeConneX (Global Data Center) EgyptNetwork eHosting DataFort Equinix Etisalat Excelsimo Networks Ezditek Fringe Infrastructure GarantiServer Global Technical Realty GPX Global Systems Gulf Data Hub Helios Investment Partners (Telecom Egypt) Hqserv Humain Infinity Injazat (Core42) inwi ipNX Isttelkom IXAfrica Kasi Cloud Khazna Data Centers Koc Sistem KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB) letsia Mannai Marka Maroc Telecom MDX-I (Equinix) MedOne Meeza Mega DC Mobily Morohub MSTelcom MTN Multipla N+ONE Datacenters NAVER Cloud & HanmiGlobal Netdirekt Netinternet Neutel Communications NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub) NourNet Oman Data Park Onix Data Centres Ltd Ooredoo Open Access Data Centres (OADC) Orange Business Oxagon (DataVolt) PacificControls Paix PARATUS PenDC PlusLayer Pure Data Centers Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT Rack Centre Radore Hosting Raxio Group Raya Data Center SadeceHosting (Sh) Safaricom Saudi Fransi Capital Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems) Saudi Telecom Company (center3) SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc. SDS Data Center Serverfarm Serverz Data Center solution by stc (Qualitynet) ST Digital STELLARIX Syntys Taranis Capital & Emaar Executive Telecom Egypt Telecom Italia Sparkle Telehouse Telekom Kenya Teraco (Digital Realty) TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC) Turk Telekom Turkcell Umniah Vantage Data Centers VeriTeknik Vital Technology Vodacom Business Vodafone Wingu Group xAI XDS Data Center Zain Zajil Telecom
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