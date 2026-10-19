Middle East And Africa Existing And Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 176 New Facilities Drive Capacity Growth And Investment Opportunities

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEA data center growth is led by the UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, while development accelerates across Africa, particularly in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the MEA data center market, including 326 operational facilities and 176 upcoming projects across the Middle East and Africa. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center capacity, white-floor space, investment, infrastructure, colocation pricing, development status, and expected capacity additions from 2026-2031.

Geographic coverage includes Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, and Uganda. This extensive coverage enables users to assess established data center hubs alongside developing markets attracting new investment.

MEA Data Center Market Highlights



The MEA data center landscape includes approximately 326 operational facilities, with South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Nigeria ranking among the region's leading markets.

The United Arab Emirates leads the existing market with more than 430+ MW of power capacity. Growth is supported by major operators such as Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, Pure Data Centers, and Gulf Data Hub.

Africa is experiencing a substantial increase in upcoming data center development, led by Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa.

Khazna Data Centers, Digital Realty, Saudi Telecom Company, and Gulf Data Hub are among the largest data center operators by capacity across the Middle East and Africa. The database tracks current IT load capacity for 2026 and planned capacity additions through 2031, supporting analysis of market expansion and future supply.

Colocation Capacity and Pricing Coverage

The report includes existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet, current and planned IT load capacity, and rack capacity where available. Colocation pricing intelligence covers Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), and wholesale colocation pricing per kW. These data points support benchmarking across operators, facilities, and countries throughout the MEA data center market.

Operational Data Center Database

For each of the 326 existing data centers, the database provides:



Market snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Facility address

Operator or owner name

Data center name

Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)

Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Rack capacity

Year of operations

Design standards (Tier I - IV) Power and cooling redundancy

This facility-level coverage allows stakeholders to compare operational scale, technical specifications, ownership, market presence, and infrastructure resilience across major MEA data center locations.

Upcoming Data Center Project Database

For each of the 176 upcoming data center facilities, the database includes:



Investment snapshot

Location by region, country, and city

Investor name

Area (White-Floor Area)

Power capacity (IT Load Capacity)

Investment ($ Million)

Electrical infrastructure investment ($ Million)

Mechanical infrastructure investment ($ Million)

General construction services investment ($ Million)

Announcement year

Project status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned) Active or expected year of opening

The project pipeline data supports analysis of capital deployment, construction activity, investor participation, infrastructure spending, and anticipated market entry. It also enables users to identify countries with expanding data center capacity and evaluate opportunities associated with electrical systems, mechanical infrastructure, construction services, and colocation operations.

Target Audience



Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)

Data center construction contractors

Data center infrastructure providers

New market entrants

Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms Corporate organizations and government agencies

The report is designed to support market entry planning, investment assessment, competitive benchmarking, site selection, capacity analysis, and business development. Its structured Excel format enables users to evaluate the MEA data center market at the country, operator, facility, and project levels while identifying emerging opportunities across established and high-growth locations.

Key Topics Covered:

ABOUT THE DATABASESCOPE & ASSUMPTIONSDEFINITIONSSNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASEUPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITYEXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)COLOCATION PRICINGEXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:



21Century

3MDC (Medasys)

3samnet

Adgar Investments & Development

Africa Data Centres

Agility

AirTrunk

Alastyr Telecommunication

Alfnar Project

Angola Cables

Batelco

Bezeq International

Borsa Istanbul

Business Connexion

Bynet Data Communications

CipherWave

CityNet Telecom

Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)

Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)

CloudAcropolis

Comnet Data Center

Compass Data Center

CWG PLC

DAMAC Digital

Datacenter Vaults

Datamount

Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti

DataVolt

Datema Bilisim

Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)

Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.

DGN Teknoloji

Digital Parks Africa

Digital Realty

Du

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)

ECC Solutions

EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)

EgyptNetwork

eHosting DataFort

Equinix

Etisalat

Excelsimo Networks

Ezditek

Fringe Infrastructure

GarantiServer

Global Technical Realty

GPX Global Systems

Gulf Data Hub

Helios Investment Partners (Telecom Egypt)

Hqserv

Humain

Infinity

Injazat (Core42)

inwi

ipNX

Isttelkom

IXAfrica

Kasi Cloud

Khazna Data Centers

Koc Sistem

KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB)

letsia

Mannai

Marka

Maroc Telecom

MDX-I (Equinix)

MedOne

Meeza

Mega DC

Mobily

Morohub

MSTelcom

MTN

Multipla

N+ONE Datacenters

NAVER Cloud & HanmiGlobal

Netdirekt

Netinternet

Neutel Communications

NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret

Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)

NourNet

Oman Data Park

Onix Data Centres Ltd

Ooredoo

Open Access Data Centres (OADC)

Orange Business

Oxagon (DataVolt)

PacificControls

Paix

PARATUS

PenDC

PlusLayer

Pure Data Centers

Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults

Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT

Rack Centre

Radore Hosting

Raxio Group

Raya Data Center

SadeceHosting (Sh)

Safaricom

Saudi Fransi Capital

Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)

Saudi Telecom Company (center3)

SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.

SDS Data Center

Serverfarm

Serverz Data Center

solution by stc (Qualitynet)

ST Digital

STELLARIX

Syntys

Taranis Capital & Emaar Executive

Telecom Egypt

Telecom Italia Sparkle

Telehouse

Telekom Kenya

Teraco (Digital Realty)

TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)

Turk Telekom

Turkcell

Umniah

Vantage Data Centers

VeriTeknik

Vital Technology

Vodacom Business

Vodafone

Wingu Group

xAI

XDS Data Center

Zain Zajil Telecom

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