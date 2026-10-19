Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Middle East And Africa Existing And Upcoming Data Center Portfolio Database, 2026-2031 176 New Facilities Drive Capacity Growth And Investment Opportunities


Date: 2026-10-19 07:02:14

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MEA data center growth is led by the UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia and Nigeria, while development accelerates across Africa, particularly in Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt and South Africa.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Middle East & Africa Existing & Upcoming Data Center Portfolio" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report provides a comprehensive Excel database covering the MEA data center market, including 326 operational facilities and 176 upcoming projects across the Middle East and Africa. It delivers facility-level intelligence on data center capacity, white-floor space, investment, infrastructure, colocation pricing, development status, and expected capacity additions from 2026-2031.

Geographic coverage includes Angola, Bahrain, Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Egypt, Ethiopia, Ghana, Israel, Ivory Coast, Jordan, Kenya, Kuwait, Morocco, Mozambique, Nigeria, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Tanzania, Turkey, UAE, and Uganda. This extensive coverage enables users to assess established data center hubs alongside developing markets attracting new investment.

MEA Data Center Market Highlights

  • The MEA data center landscape includes approximately 326 operational facilities, with South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and Nigeria ranking among the region's leading markets.
  • The United Arab Emirates leads the existing market with more than 430+ MW of power capacity. Growth is supported by major operators such as Khazna Data Centers, Equinix, Pure Data Centers, and Gulf Data Hub.
  • Africa is experiencing a substantial increase in upcoming data center development, led by Nigeria, Kenya, Egypt, and South Africa.
  • Khazna Data Centers, Digital Realty, Saudi Telecom Company, and Gulf Data Hub are among the largest data center operators by capacity across the Middle East and Africa.
  • The database tracks current IT load capacity for 2026 and planned capacity additions through 2031, supporting analysis of market expansion and future supply.

Colocation Capacity and Pricing Coverage

The report includes existing and upcoming white-floor space in square feet, current and planned IT load capacity, and rack capacity where available. Colocation pricing intelligence covers Quarter Rack (1/4), Half Rack Cabinets (1/2), Full Rack Cabinet (42U/45U/47U/etc.), and wholesale colocation pricing per kW. These data points support benchmarking across operators, facilities, and countries throughout the MEA data center market.

Operational Data Center Database

For each of the 326 existing data centers, the database provides:

  • Market snapshot
  • Location by region, country, and city
  • Facility address
  • Operator or owner name
  • Data center name
  • Core & Shell Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Core & Shell Power Capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Rack capacity
  • Year of operations
  • Design standards (Tier I - IV)
  • Power and cooling redundancy

This facility-level coverage allows stakeholders to compare operational scale, technical specifications, ownership, market presence, and infrastructure resilience across major MEA data center locations.

Upcoming Data Center Project Database

For each of the 176 upcoming data center facilities, the database includes:

  • Investment snapshot
  • Location by region, country, and city
  • Investor name
  • Area (White-Floor Area)
  • Power capacity (IT Load Capacity)
  • Investment ($ Million)
  • Electrical infrastructure investment ($ Million)
  • Mechanical infrastructure investment ($ Million)
  • General construction services investment ($ Million)
  • Announcement year
  • Project status (Opened/Under Construction/Announced & Planned)
  • Active or expected year of opening

The project pipeline data supports analysis of capital deployment, construction activity, investor participation, infrastructure spending, and anticipated market entry. It also enables users to identify countries with expanding data center capacity and evaluate opportunities associated with electrical systems, mechanical infrastructure, construction services, and colocation operations.

Target Audience

  • Data center Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT)
  • Data center construction contractors
  • Data center infrastructure providers
  • New market entrants
  • Consultants, consultancies, and advisory firms
  • Corporate organizations and government agencies

The report is designed to support market entry planning, investment assessment, competitive benchmarking, site selection, capacity analysis, and business development. Its structured Excel format enables users to evaluate the MEA data center market at the country, operator, facility, and project levels while identifying emerging opportunities across established and high-growth locations.

Key Topics Covered:

  • ABOUT THE DATABASE
  • SCOPE & ASSUMPTIONS
  • DEFINITIONS
  • SNAPSHOT: EXISTING & UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY
  • EXISTING DATA CENTER DATABASE
  • UPCOMING DATA CENTER FACILITY
  • EXISTING VS UPCOMING CAPACITY (INFOGRAPHICS)
  • COLOCATION PRICING
  • EXPLORE OUR COMPREHENSIVE PORTFOLIO

    A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

    • 21Century
    • 3MDC (Medasys)
    • 3samnet
    • Adgar Investments & Development
    • Africa Data Centres
    • Agility
    • AirTrunk
    • Alastyr Telecommunication
    • Alfnar Project
    • Angola Cables
    • Batelco
    • Bezeq International
    • Borsa Istanbul
    • Business Connexion
    • Bynet Data Communications
    • CipherWave
    • CityNet Telecom
    • Cizgi Telekom (Natro Hosting)
    • Cloud Exchange (DimensionData)
    • CloudAcropolis
    • Comnet Data Center
    • Compass Data Center
    • CWG PLC
    • DAMAC Digital
    • Datacenter Vaults
    • Datamount
    • Datatelekom Telekomunikasyon Hizmetleri Ltd Sti
    • DataVolt
    • Datema Bilisim
    • Desert Dragon Data Center (ICS Arabia)
    • Detecon Al Saudia Co. Ltd.
    • DGN Teknoloji
    • Digital Parks Africa
    • Digital Realty
    • Du
    • Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC)
    • ECC Solutions
    • EdgeConneX (Global Data Center)
    • EgyptNetwork
    • eHosting DataFort
    • Equinix
    • Etisalat
    • Excelsimo Networks
    • Ezditek
    • Fringe Infrastructure
    • GarantiServer
    • Global Technical Realty
    • GPX Global Systems
    • Gulf Data Hub
    • Helios Investment Partners (Telecom Egypt)
    • Hqserv
    • Humain
    • Infinity
    • Injazat (Core42)
    • inwi
    • ipNX
    • Isttelkom
    • IXAfrica
    • Kasi Cloud
    • Khazna Data Centers
    • Koc Sistem
    • KREDI KAYIT BUROSU (KKB)
    • letsia
    • Mannai
    • Marka
    • Maroc Telecom
    • MDX-I (Equinix)
    • MedOne
    • Meeza
    • Mega DC
    • Mobily
    • Morohub
    • MSTelcom
    • MTN
    • Multipla
    • N+ONE Datacenters
    • NAVER Cloud & HanmiGlobal
    • Netdirekt
    • Netinternet
    • Neutel Communications
    • NGN Bilgi ve Iletisim Hizmetleri Ticaret
    • Niatel (Aqaba Digital Hub)
    • NourNet
    • Oman Data Park
    • Onix Data Centres Ltd
    • Ooredoo
    • Open Access Data Centres (OADC)
    • Orange Business
    • Oxagon (DataVolt)
    • PacificControls
    • Paix
    • PARATUS
    • PenDC
    • PlusLayer
    • Pure Data Centers
    • Pure Data Centres and Dune Vaults
    • Quantum Switch Tamasuk and MCIT
    • Rack Centre
    • Radore Hosting
    • Raxio Group
    • Raya Data Center
    • SadeceHosting (Sh)
    • Safaricom
    • Saudi Fransi Capital
    • Sahayeb Data centers (Al Moammar Information Systems)
    • Saudi Telecom Company (center3)
    • SC3 Electronic Industry Trade Inc.
    • SDS Data Center
    • Serverfarm
    • Serverz Data Center
    • solution by stc (Qualitynet)
    • ST Digital
    • STELLARIX
    • Syntys
    • Taranis Capital & Emaar Executive
    • Telecom Egypt
    • Telecom Italia Sparkle
    • Telehouse
    • Telekom Kenya
    • Teraco (Digital Realty)
    • TONOMUS (ZeroPoint DC)
    • Turk Telekom
    • Turkcell
    • Umniah
    • Vantage Data Centers
    • VeriTeknik
    • Vital Technology
    • Vodacom Business
    • Vodafone
    • Wingu Group
    • xAI
    • XDS Data Center
    • Zain
    • Zajil Telecom

    For more information about this report visit

    About ResearchAndMarkets.com
    ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

    CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

    MENAFN19102026004107003653ID1111830418


    • GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    tags

    Tags

    Label
    tags

    Comments

    No comment
    tags

    Category

    tags

    Date


    More Story

    Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

    Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

    Search