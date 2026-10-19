Global Magnetic Sensors Market Size, Share, Technology, And Competitive Forecast 2026-2036 Market To Exceed $6 Billion As Evs, AI Devices, Robotics, And TMR Adoption Accelerate
Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "The Global Magnetic Sensors Market 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Magnetic Sensors Market Forecast to Exceed $6 Billion by 2036
The global magnetic sensors market is forecast to exceed $6 billion by 2036, supported by rising demand across automotive and mobility, consumer electronics, industrial automation, medical devices, and emerging technology applications. Growth is being driven by electrification, advanced vehicle systems, AI-enabled edge devices, robotics, smart infrastructure, and increasingly sophisticated sensing requirements.
Hall effect sensors remain the most widely deployed magnetic sensor technology, particularly in automotive and consumer electronics applications. Anisotropic magnetoresistance sensors are established in eCompass and position sensing, while giant magnetoresistance sensors support specialised position and current sensing requirements. Tunnelling magnetoresistance sensors are gaining commercial momentum because of their exceptional sensitivity and ultra-low power consumption, with expanding opportunities in smartphone optical image stabilisation, electric vehicle current sensing, medical biosensing, and implantable devices.
Automotive and mobility represents the largest and fastest-evolving end-use market. The transition to battery electric vehicles, 800V battery architectures, and bidirectional charging is increasing demand for isolated current sensors, motor shaft position sensors, and steering and pedal position sensors. Software-defined vehicles and advanced driver assistance systems are also raising the number and value of sensors integrated into each vehicle.
Consumer electronics remains the second-largest market segment. Demand is led by optical image stabilisation systems in smartphone cameras, eCompass modules in smartphones and wearables, and the proliferation of AI-enabled edge devices. TDK and AKM hold significant market positions by volume, while TMR technology is gradually displacing Hall technology in premium optical image stabilisation applications.
Industrial magnetic sensor demand is accelerating through humanoid robotics, data centre power management, smart grid infrastructure, and factory automation. The medical market is smaller but continues to deliver stable growth, supported by continuous glucose monitoring systems and drug delivery pumps. Advanced biosensing and implantable devices are expected to create additional opportunities for TMR-based solutions.
The report provides data-driven market intelligence covering the global magnetic sensor industry from 2026 to 2036. Based on primary research, company analysis, technology assessment, and proprietary forecasting, it is designed to support technology strategists, product managers, investors, and business development professionals evaluating opportunities across the magnetic sensing ecosystem.
Key coverage includes:
- Executive analysis of market conditions, growth drivers, technology developments, competitive trends, and emerging applications Assessment of Hall, AMR, GMR, and TMR technologies, including advanced InSb, InAs, and graphene-based materials Analysis of packaging and integration trends, current sensing topologies, and the magnetic sensor technology roadmap through 2036 Annual global magnetic sensors market forecasts segmented by end-use sector, technology, sensor function, device level, wafer demand, and geography Detailed forecasts for Automotive and Mobility, Consumer Electronics, Industrial, and Medical markets, including application-level, function-level, and technology-level analysis Competitive intelligence covering industry structure, overall and segment-level market shares, player positioning, M&A activity from 2020 to 2026, Greater China market participants, and the start-up landscape Supply chain analysis addressing raw materials, wafer foundry operations, thin-film deposition, assembly and test, business models, and supply chain risk Regional market analysis for Asia-Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of World, supported by sub-regional breakdowns Evaluation of emerging opportunities in extended reality, gesture recognition, quantum and NV-diamond sensing, space and radiation-hardened systems, and advanced biosensing Forty-four company profiles and one hundred figures and tables, including forecasts, technology diagrams, competitive maps, market share charts, and detailed datasets
The competitive analysis covers major magnetic sensor companies across semiconductor manufacturing, sensing systems, current measurement, automotive electronics, and specialist device development. Profiled organisations include Ablic Inc., Aceinna Inc., AKM (Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation), Allegro MicroSystems LLC, Alps Alpine Co. Ltd., Amphenol Corporation (Piher Sensing Systems), ams OSRAM AG, Analog Devices Inc., Angsemi, Bosch Sensortec GmbH, Coto Technology, Crosschip Technology Co. Ltd., Diodes Incorporated, Eutronsense Technologies, Honeywell International Inc., iC-Haus GmbH, Infineon Technologies AG, Isabellenhutte Heusler GmbH & Co. KG, iSentek Inc., LEM International SA, Littelfuse Inc., MagnaChip Semiconductor, Matrixsens, and Melexis NV.
With annual market data, technology benchmarking, competitive intelligence, regional analysis, and supply chain assessment, the report offers a comprehensive view of the opportunities and risks shaping the magnetic sensors market through 2036.
Key Topics Covered:
CHAPTER 1: THREE-PAGE SUMMARY
1.1 Market at a Glance
1.2 Technology Highlights
1.3 Competitive Highlights
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1 Market Overview and Growth Context
2.2 Key Market Findings
2.3 Technology Findings
2.4 Competitive and Supply Chain Findings
2.5 Emerging Applications and Future Outlook
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW AND CONTEXT
3.1 Introduction to Magnetic Sensing
3.2 Magnetic Sensor Functions and Applications
3.3 Technology Families: Overview
3.4 The Magnetic Sensor Value Chain
3.5 Standards, Safety, and Regulatory Environment
CHAPTER 4: TECHNOLOGY ANALYSIS
4.1 Hall Effect Technology - Current Status and Developments
4.2 Advanced Hall Materials: InSb, InAs, GaAs, and Graphene
4.3 AMR Technology - Status and Trends
4.4 GMR Technology - Status and Applications
4.5 TMR Technology - Deep Dive
4.6 Integration, Packaging, and System-in-Package Trends
4.7 Emerging Material Platforms
4.8 Focus on Current Sensing Technologies
4.9 Technology Roadmap to 2036
CHAPTER 5: GLOBAL MARKET FORECASTS
5.1 Global Magnetic Sensors Market: Total Value Forecast, 2026-2036
5.2 Forecast by Technology
5.3 Forecast by Sensor Function
5.4 Forecast by Device Level - IC/Device vs. Module
5.5 Wafer-Level Market Forecast
5.6 Forecast by Geography
CHAPTER 6: AUTOMOTIVE AND MOBILITY MARKET
6.1 Sector Overview and Key Drivers
6.2 Electric Vehicle and HEV Applications
6.3 Position and Presence Sensing in Automotive
6.4 ADAS, Autonomous Driving, and Emerging Automotive Applications
6.5 Competitive Landscape: Automotive Segment
CHAPTER 7: CONSUMER ELECTRONICS MARKET
7.1 Sector Overview and Key Drivers
7.2 Optical Image Stabilisation
7.3 eCompass and Geomagnetic Sensing
7.4 Wearables, AR/VR, and AI-Enabled Devices
7.5 Competitive Landscape: Consumer Segment
CHAPTER 8: INDUSTRIAL MARKET
8.1 Sector Overview and Key Drivers
8.2 Robotics, Automation, and Humanoids
8.3 Smart Grids, Power Management, and Energy Infrastructure
8.4 Data Centres and AI Infrastructure
8.5 Competitive Landscape: Industrial Segment
CHAPTER 9: MEDICAL MARKET
9.1 Sector Overview and Key Drivers
9.2 Continuous Glucose Monitoring Systems
9.3 Drug Delivery and Infusion Pump Applications
9.4 Emerging Medical Applications - Biosensing and Diagnostics
9.5 Competitive Landscape: Medical Segment
CHAPTER 10: COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
10.1 Industry Structure - IDMs, Fabless, and Foundries
10.2 Overall Market Shares, 2025
10.3 Segment-Level Market Shares
10.4 Strategic Positioning and Technology Investment
10.5 Mergers, Acquisitions, and Strategic Partnerships, 2020-2026
10.6 The Rise of Greater China Players
10.7 Start-ups and Emerging Companies
CHAPTER 11: SUPPLY CHAIN ANALYSIS
11.1 Overview of the Magnetic Sensor Supply Chain
11.2 Raw Materials and Critical Inputs
11.3 Wafer Foundry and Thin-Film Deposition Landscape
11.4 Assembly, Packaging, and Test
11.5 Business Model Analysis - IDM vs. Fabless vs. Fab-Lite
11.6 Supply Chain Risks and Resilience
CHAPTER 12: REGIONAL ANALYSIS
12.1 Asia-Pacific
12.2 North America
12.3 Europe
12.4 Rest of World
CHAPTER 13: EMERGING APPLICATIONS AND FUTURE OUTLOOK
13.1 Overview of Emerging Application Landscape
13.2 Extended Reality, Wearables, and Gesture Recognition
13.3 Quantum Magnetic Sensing and NV-Diamond Technology
13.4 Space, Satellite, and Radiation-Hardened Applications
13.5 Brain-Computer Interfaces and Advanced Biosensing
CHAPTER 14: COMPANY PROFILES
APPENDICES
Appendix A: Methodology and forecast model description
Appendix B: Full data tables - global, segment, technology, and regional
Appendix C: Acronyms and abbreviations
LIST OF FIGURES [62]
LIST OF TABLES [38]
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Ablic Inc. Aceinna Inc. AKM (Asahi Kasei Microdevices Corporation) Allegro MicroSystems LLC Alps Alpine Co. Ltd. Amphenol Corporation (Piher Sensing Systems) ams OSRAM AG Analog Devices Inc. Angsemi Bosch Sensortec GmbH Coto Technology Crosschip Technology Co. Ltd. Diodes Incorporated Eutronsense Technologies Honeywell International Inc. iC-Haus GmbH Infineon Technologies AG Isabellenhutte Heusler GmbH & Co. KG iSentek Inc. LEM International SA Littelfuse Inc. MagnaChip Semiconductor Matrixsens Melexis NV
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