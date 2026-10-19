Global Multi-Trade Prefabrication Market Report 2026: Growth And Forecast To 2030 Accelerate MEP And BIM Adoption With Sekisui House, Kiewit, Bouygues, And Lendlease

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Multi-Trade Prefabrication Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global multi-trade prefabrication market is experiencing rapid growth as construction companies increasingly adopt modular building methods, off-site manufacturing, and integrated mechanical, electrical, and plumbing systems. The market is projected to grow from $16.46 billion in 2025 to $18.28 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.1%.

Historical market expansion has been supported by the rising adoption of modular construction techniques, demand for faster project completion, and growing preference for cost-efficient building methods. Increased use of off-site prefabrication for MEP systems, continued urbanization, and investment in infrastructure development have also strengthened demand for multi-trade prefabrication solutions.

The multi-trade prefabrication market is forecast to reach $27.54 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 10.8%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by investment in large-scale infrastructure projects, increasing demand for integrated prefabricated systems, and wider adoption of modular construction across emerging economies. The industry is also benefiting from greater emphasis on reducing construction timelines, controlling project costs, improving worker safety, and addressing skilled labor shortages.

Key multi-trade prefabrication market trends include advances in automated manufacturing and assembly technologies, innovation in integrated MEP modules, and the growing use of digital design platforms and building information modeling. These technologies enable more accurate planning, improve coordination between construction trades, reduce installation errors, and support consistent quality across complex projects.

Rising Construction Activity Supports Market Growth

Increasing construction activity is expected to remain a major driver of the multi-trade prefabrication market. Urban population growth is creating sustained demand for residential buildings, commercial facilities, transportation networks, utility systems, and other infrastructure. Multi-trade prefabrication enables contractors to assemble coordinated building systems off-site, accelerating on-site installation while reducing labor requirements, material waste, project disruption, and rework.

Construction spending data illustrates the scale of this opportunity. According to the United States Census Bureau, U.S. construction spending reached $2.15 trillion in 2024, compared with $2.02 trillion in 2023. Continued investment in construction and infrastructure is expected to increase demand for prefabricated structural components, modular assemblies, and integrated MEP systems.

Off-Site Manufacturing Capacity Expands

Industry participants and public authorities are investing in advanced off-site manufacturing capacity to improve construction productivity, reduce congestion at project sites, and support large-scale modular development. In May 2025, the Hong Kong Development Bureau opened an Expression of Interest process for a new Advanced Construction Industry Building.

The proposed facility is expected to provide between 30,000 and 60,000 square meters of fabrication space, dedicated areas for rebar prefabrication and multi-trade MEP processing, and a 10,000-square-meter outdoor material-handling yard. Planned under a 30-year Build-Operate-Transfer model, the initiative is designed to expand Hong Kong's modular construction capabilities and support faster, safer, and more scalable delivery of housing and infrastructure projects.

Strategic Acquisition Strengthens Prefabrication Capabilities

Merger and acquisition activity is also shaping the competitive landscape. In December 2024, NEFCO acquired Unistrut Midwest LLC for an undisclosed amount. The acquisition expands NEFCO's modular steel support, prefabrication, and engineering capabilities while strengthening its offering for MEP contractors.

The transaction supports growth opportunities in sectors requiring complex, repeatable, and schedule-sensitive construction solutions, including data centers, semiconductor facilities, electric vehicle and battery manufacturing plants, and healthcare infrastructure. Demand from these industries is expected to encourage further investment in engineered support systems and modular assemblies.

Regional Market Outlook

North America was the largest region in the multi-trade prefabrication market in 2025, supported by significant construction spending, adoption of modular delivery methods, and demand from high-growth industrial sectors. Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period as urbanization, infrastructure investment, and modern construction technologies gain momentum. The market covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East, and Africa, with country coverage including Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy, and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Mechanical; Electrical; Plumbing; Structural; Other Product Types

2) By Construction Method: Volumetric; Panelized; Component; Hybrid

3) By Application: Residential; Commercial; Industrial; Infrastructure

4) By End-User: Contractors; Developers; Architects; Other End-Users

Subsegments:

1) By Mechanical: Heating, Ventilation, And Air Conditioning (HVAC) Duct Modules; Prefabricated Chiller Or Boiler Skids; Pump and Valve Assemblies; Pre-insulated Piping Systems; Mechanical Equipment Racks; Air-Handling Unit (AHU) Skids; Mechanical Room Modular Packages

2) By Electrical: Prefabricated Electrical Risers; Modular Switchgear Assemblies; Prewired Conduit and Cable Trays; Lighting and Power Distribution Modules; Prefabricated Electrical Panels; Data and Communication Cabling Kits; Modular Control Panels

3) By Plumbing: Bathroom Or Kitchen Plumbing Pods; Preassembled Pipe Racks; Drainage and Vent Modules; Water Supply Manifolds; Sanitary Piping Assemblies; Hot Or Cold Water Piping Skids; Prefabricated Pump Station Units

4) By Structural: Prefabricated Steel Frames; Modular Wall and Floor Panels; Structural Truss Systems; Load-bearing Modular Units; Precast Concrete Structural Components; Modular Structural Shells; Structural Support Beams Or Columns

5) By Other Product Types: Fire Protection Modules; Modular Insulation Panels; Prefabricated Facade Systems; Acoustic Wall Or Ceiling Modules; Modular Elevator Shafts; Prefab Stair Systems; Specialty Modular Assemblies

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

