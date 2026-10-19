Global Scaffolding Access Systems Market Report 2026: Size, Share, Trends And Forecast To 2030 Capitalize On Modular Rentals As Doka, PERI, Layher And ULMA Accelerate Safety Tech

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Scaffolding Access Systems Global Market Report 2026" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global scaffolding access systems market is experiencing strong growth as construction activity, infrastructure investment and workplace safety requirements increase worldwide. The market is projected to grow from $17.11 billion in 2025 to $18.42 billion in 2026, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7%. Historical growth has been supported by expanding construction activity, infrastructure renovation projects, industrial facility development, urbanization and rising demand for safe, reliable work platforms.

Looking ahead, the scaffolding access systems market is forecast to reach $24.49 billion by 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 7.4%. Growth during the forecast period is expected to be driven by high-rise construction, stricter worker safety compliance, wider adoption of modular scaffolding systems, government-funded infrastructure programs and increasing demand for cost-efficient scaffolding rental services.

Key scaffolding access systems market trends include advances in lightweight materials, modular and prefabricated system innovations, digital scaffolding design tools, automated assembly technologies and integrated safety monitoring solutions. These developments are enabling construction and industrial operators to improve installation speed, structural flexibility, worker protection and project efficiency across increasingly complex worksites.

Rising construction and infrastructure development activity remains a major market growth driver. Population expansion, urban development and public-sector infrastructure investment are generating demand for new residential and commercial buildings, highways, bridges, industrial facilities and transportation networks. Scaffolding access systems support these projects by providing secure temporary platforms for construction, maintenance and renovation work at elevated locations.

Construction spending data highlights the scale of this opportunity. In February 2025, the United States Census Bureau reported that the value of construction completed during 2024 reached $2.15 trillion, an increase of 6.5% from $2.02 trillion in 2023. Continued growth in construction expenditure is expected to strengthen demand for supported, suspended, rolling and modular scaffolding solutions across public- and private-sector projects.

Product innovation is also shaping competition within the scaffolding access systems industry. Manufacturers are prioritizing lightweight truss systems and modular technologies that enhance load-bearing performance, reduce transportation and setup requirements, simplify handling and improve adaptability. In April 2025, Italy-based Pilosio S.R.L. announced plans to introduce advanced scaffolding and formwork technologies focused on modular design, structural durability and efficient deployment in demanding construction environments. The solutions are intended to support infrastructure, industrial and building projects while reducing system weight without compromising strength. They are also designed to enable faster assembly, easier adjustment and improved integration with existing modular platforms.

Strategic acquisitions are helping equipment rental businesses expand their geographic reach and strengthen their industrial scaffolding capabilities. In January 2024, Finland-based Renta Group Oy acquired Scaffolding Group sp. z o.o. for an undisclosed amount. The transaction enabled Renta Group to enter Poland's industrial scaffolding market and broaden its customer base in Southern Poland. It also provided access to Scaffolding Group's established industrial operations, regional market presence and experienced workforce.

North America was the largest region in the scaffolding access systems market in 2025, while Asia-Pacific is expected to record the fastest growth during the forecast period. The market analysis covers Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, the Middle East and Africa. Countries included are Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Taiwan, Russia, South Korea, the United Kingdom, the United States, Canada, Italy and Spain.

Markets Covered:

1) By Product Type: Supported Scaffolding; Suspended Scaffolding; Rolling Scaffolding; Other Product Types

2) By Material: Steel; Aluminum; Wood; Other Materials

3) By Sales Channel: Direct Manufacturer Sales; Distributors and Dealers; Rental Services

4) By End-User: Commercial Construction Companies; Residential Construction Companies; Industrial Facilities; Government Infrastructure Projects

Subsegments:

1) By Supported Scaffolding: Frame Scaffolding; Tube and Coupler Scaffolding; System Scaffolding; Shoring Scaffolding; H Frame Scaffolding

2) By Suspended Scaffolding: Two Point Suspended Scaffolding; Single Point Suspended Scaffolding; Multi Point Suspended Scaffolding; Double Deck Suspended Scaffolding; Cantilever Suspended Scaffolding

3) By Rolling Scaffolding: Single Width Rolling Scaffolding; Double Width Rolling Scaffolding; Narrow Frame Rolling Scaffolding; Wide Frame Rolling Scaffolding; Adjustable Height Rolling Scaffolding

4) By Other Product Types: Trestle Scaffolding; Cantilever Scaffolding; Pole Scaffolding; Folding Scaffolding; Climbing Scaffolding

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets, GDP proportions, expenditure per capita.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data, market share of competitors, market segments.

Key Attributes:

