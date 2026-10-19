Global Modular Construction Market Strategy And Opportunities To 2035 Capitalize On $222.82B Market As Green Demand Surges With Bechtel, Skanska, Bouygues And Larsen & Toubro

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Modular Construction Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global modular construction market is experiencing sustained growth as demand rises for faster, more efficient and sustainable building methods. Covering the historic period from 2020 to 2025 and providing forecasts through 2030 and 2035, the market analysis evaluates key growth drivers, constraints, segment performance and regional trends across major global economies.

The modular construction market reached approximately $107.83 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.7% from 2020. The market is forecast to increase to $157.63 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 7.9%. Growth is expected to continue at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2030 and 2035, taking the global market value to approximately $222.82 billion by 2035.

Historic market growth was supported by shortages of skilled construction labor, increasing demand for affordable housing, growth in renovation and remodeling activity, and space limitations in densely populated urban areas. Modular building methods have gained attention as developers, contractors and public authorities seek to improve project efficiency while addressing housing and infrastructure requirements. However, limited market awareness, acceptance challenges and design constraints restricted broader adoption during the historic period.

Future growth in the modular construction market is expected to be driven by increasing demand for green buildings, greater investment in infrastructure development, a stronger emphasis on sustainable construction and the growing requirement for relocatable and temporary buildings. These trends are encouraging the adoption of factory-built construction systems across residential, commercial, educational, healthcare and hospitality projects. Potential market barriers include transportation and logistics bottlenecks, competition from conventional construction methods, trade disputes and tariffs that may affect material costs and supply chains.

By type, the market is divided into permanent and relocatable modular construction. Permanent modular construction represented the largest segment in 2025, accounting for 63.4% of the market, or approximately $68.35 billion. Relocatable modular construction is forecast to be the fastest-growing type through 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 9.5% as demand increases for flexible buildings that can support changing operational and capacity requirements.

Based on material, the modular construction market includes steel, wood, concrete and other materials. Steel was the leading material segment in 2025, generating approximately $43.67 billion and representing 40.5% of the global market. Concrete modular construction is projected to record the fastest growth from 2025 to 2030, with a CAGR of 9.4%, supported by demand for durable structural systems across large-scale residential, commercial and infrastructure developments.

The market is also segmented into four-sided modules, open-sided modules, partially open-sided and mixed modules, floor cassettes, modules supported by a primary structure, and other module formats. Four-sided modules led the global market in 2025 with a 32.2% share, equivalent to approximately $34.84 billion. Open-sided modules are expected to be the fastest-growing category through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 9.6% as architects and developers seek greater design flexibility and adaptable interior configurations.

By end-use sector, modular construction serves residential, office, education, retail and commercial, hospitality, healthcare and other applications. Residential construction was the largest end-use segment in 2025, accounting for 44.2% of the market, or approximately $47.61 billion. The segment's position reflects continued demand for affordable, energy-efficient and rapidly delivered housing. Retail and commercial modular construction is projected to achieve the fastest growth between 2025 and 2030, with a CAGR of 8.8%, as businesses prioritize shorter construction schedules and greater delivery certainty.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional modular construction market in 2025, accounting for 44.8% of the global total, followed by Western Europe and North America. Asia-Pacific is also forecast to be the fastest-growing region through 2030, with a CAGR of 9%, supported by urbanization, housing demand and infrastructure investment. Africa is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.6%, followed by the Middle East at 7.9% and North America at 7.6%. These regional forecasts highlight expanding opportunities for modular construction across both developed and emerging economies.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Permanent; Relocatable

2) By Material: Steel; Wood; Concrete; Other Materials

3) By Module: Four-Sided; Open-Sided; Partially Open-Sided Modules; Mixed Modules and Floor Cassettes; Modules Supported By A Primary Structure; Other Modules

4) By End-Use Sector: Residential; Office; Education; Retail and Commercial; Hospitality; Healthcare; Other End Users

Time Series:

Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data:

Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; modular construction indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation:

Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Key Attributes:

