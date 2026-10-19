Semiconductor Fabrication Materials - Global Strategic Business Report: Capitalize On The US$19.9 Billion Surge By 2030 As Air Liquide, BASF, JSR, Merck Kgaa, And SUMCO Navigate Tariff Disruption

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Semiconductor Fabrication Materials - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global semiconductor fabrication materials market was valued at US$45.7 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$65.6 billion by 2030, expanding at a compound annual growth rate of 6.2% during the forecast period. Market growth is being supported by rising semiconductor demand, advanced manufacturing processes, expanding chip applications and continued investment in global fabrication capacity.

The comprehensive market report examines major trends, growth drivers, competitive conditions and forecasts affecting semiconductor fabrication materials. It also incorporates recent global tariff developments and evaluates their impact on sourcing strategies, supply chain stability, manufacturing costs and regional investment decisions.

Semiconductor Fabrication Materials Market Trends and Growth Drivers

Semiconductor manufacturing depends on high-performance silicon wafers, photoresists and adjuncts, electronic gases, chemical mechanical planarization materials, photomasks, specialty chemicals, metals and dielectric materials. Product purity, consistency and technical performance directly influence semiconductor yield, reliability and processing efficiency.

Continued chip miniaturization and increasingly complex architectures are accelerating innovation across the semiconductor materials industry. Advanced photoresists, ultra-pure silicon, high-purity metals, specialty gases and next-generation dielectric materials are enabling the production of faster, smaller and more energy-efficient integrated circuits. These developments are particularly important for advanced processors, memory devices, power semiconductors and high-performance computing systems.

Demand is also increasing as semiconductors gain broader adoption in artificial intelligence, 5G infrastructure, cloud computing, Internet of Things applications, automotive electronics, medical technologies and industrial automation. The transition toward electric vehicles and renewable energy systems is creating additional opportunities for materials used in power semiconductor fabrication.

Global supply chain conditions remain a significant market consideration. Semiconductor fabrication facilities depend on specialized materials sourced from multiple countries, making the industry sensitive to tariffs, trade restrictions, logistics disruption and geopolitical uncertainty. Manufacturers are responding through regional diversification, strategic supplier partnerships, inventory planning and investments in more resilient procurement networks.

Segment and Regional Outlook



Silicon Wafers: The segment is forecast to reach US$20.8 billion by 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 5.4%.

Photoresists and Adjuncts: This segment is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the analysis period.

United States: The U.S. semiconductor fabrication materials market was valued at US$3.6 billion in 2024.

China: China is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.5%, reaching US$14.4 billion by 2030. Other Markets: The analysis evaluates growth across Canada, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, Germany, France, Italy, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world.

Report Scope

The report analyzes the semiconductor fabrication materials market by value in U.S. dollars. Product coverage includes silicon wafers, photoresists and adjuncts, electronic gases, CMP materials and other fabrication material categories. Geographic coverage includes the world market, the United States, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and other key international markets.

Domain Expert Insights

The report tracks technological innovation, trade policy, tariff negotiations, competitive positioning and structural changes in semiconductor supply chains. Expert commentary from economists, trade specialists and industry professionals provides context for evolving market conditions and identifies potential opportunities arising from geographic realignment, capacity expansion and advanced semiconductor manufacturing.

Updated forecasts through 2030 account for tariff effects, economic uncertainty and changes in globalization. Historical analysis covering 2015 through 2023 supports the assessment of long-term market patterns, while updated 2025 market share estimates evaluate the positioning of major semiconductor fabrication material suppliers.

Key Report Benefits



Independent analysis of annual market sales and forecasts from 2024 through 2030.

Detailed evaluation of major product segments and geographic markets.

Assessment of market drivers, restraints, emerging technologies and investment opportunities.

Analysis of tariffs, trade negotiations, sourcing disruption and supply chain realignment across more than 180 countries.

Competitive intelligence covering leading global manufacturers and their market presence.

Updated perspectives on product innovation, process development and advanced semiconductor applications. One year of complimentary report updates covering relevant market developments.

Competitive Landscape

The report profiles 103 companies operating in the semiconductor fabrication materials market. Featured participants include:



Air Liquide SA

Avantor, Inc.

BASF SE

Dongjin Semichem Co., Ltd.

Hemlock Semiconductor Corporation

JSR Corporation

Kanto Chemical Co., Inc.

Merck KGaA

Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Inc.

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Pibond Oy

Resonac Holdings Corporation

Sachem Inc.

Shin-Etsu Chemical Co., Ltd.

SUMCO Corporation

Sumitomo Chemical Company Limited

Tokyo Ohka Kogyo Co., Ltd. Wacker Chemie AG

Strategic Market Intelligence

The study addresses how the global semiconductor fabrication materials market is expected to develop through 2030, which product categories are positioned for the strongest growth and how regional market shares may change. It also examines the effects of tariffs, economic volatility, technology investment and supply chain restructuring on future demand.

By combining market forecasts, company profiles, regional analysis and expert commentary, the report supports manufacturers, suppliers, investors and strategic decision-makers seeking to evaluate growth opportunities in the global semiconductor fabrication materials industry.



Key Attributes:

