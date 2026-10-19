RETEVIS Marks 16 Years, Advancing Reliable Industrial Communication Solutions

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) From reliable products to industrial standards and scenario-based solutions, RETEVIS outlines the next chapter of its professional communication strategy.

New York, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As RETEVIS marks its 16th anniversary, the professional communication brand is using the milestone not only to look back, but also to define where reliability needs to go next.

For 16 years, RETEVIS has developed two-way radio products and communication solutions for users working across business, industrial, professional, outdoor and amateur radio environments.

Across these different scenarios, one requirement has remained consistent: communication needs to work when people depend on it.

That experience has shaped a clearer direction for the company:

From reliable products, to measurable industrial standards, to communication solutions designed around real operating environments.

For RETEVIS, this represents the next stage of its core brand value- Reliable.

Reliability Is Becoming a System Requirement

Industrial communication has traditionally been evaluated through individual product specifications: radio power, battery capacity, ingress protection, communication range or physical durability.

Those factors remain important, but they do not fully answer the question professional users ultimately face:

Will the right people remain connected under the actual conditions of the operation?

Consider a large construction project.

A supervisor may need to communicate with ground crews, equipment operators, workers on upper floors, a material yard and a site office. Concrete, steel, elevation, distance and changing site conditions can all affect communication.

A rugged handheld radio is important.

But equipment durability alone does not guarantee communication across the entire site.

That is why RETEVIS sees reliable industrial communication increasingly developing across three dimensions:

Equipment Reliability + Coverage Reliability + System Reliability

Equipment reliability concerns whether the device can withstand its operating environment.

Coverage reliability concerns whether communication reaches the people and work zones that matter.

System reliability concerns how radios, repeaters, channels, workflows and deployment planning work together.

This broader definition is influencing how RETEVIS approaches the next generation of industrial communication solutions.

From“Rugged” to Measurable Industrial Reliability

One challenge facing industrial buyers is that terms such as“rugged,”“heavy-duty” and“industrial-grade” can be difficult to compare.

RETEVIS has therefore developed a Three-Tier Industrial Reliability Standard intended to organize industrial communication requirements into three levels:

Tier 1 - Physical Durability

This level focuses on the physical demands of everyday industrial use, including drops, shock, vibration and repeated handling.

Tier 2 - Environmental Resilience

This level considers more demanding environmental exposure, including temperature variation, rain, humidity, dust and other operating conditions.

Tier 3 - Safety Assurance

The highest level addresses applications where communication equipment must meet additional safety requirements, including potentially hazardous industrial environments.

The purpose is straightforward: reliability should be evaluated according to the environment and consequence of failure-not simply by a marketing label.

RETEVIS RB48 industrial radios, for example, have been tested with reference to MIL-STD-810H:2019 procedures across multiple environmental and durability conditions.

For hazardous environments, intrinsically safe products require a different level of consideration.

RETEVIS MateTalk E2, for example, carries ATEX and IECEx certifications for applicable hazardous-area communication scenarios.

This distinction matters.

A rugged radio and an intrinsically safe radio do not solve the same risk.









From Individual Radios to Scenario-Based Solutions

The second part of RETEVIS' future direction moves beyond individual products.

A radio can be reliable as a device while still being the wrong solution for a particular site.

Large construction projects illustrate the difference.

Instead of asking only:

“How far does this radio talk?”

RETEVIS believes contractors should increasingly ask:

“Where does our team need reliable communication?”

That changes the process.

Teams can begin by mapping the site, identifying work zones and communication gaps, selecting appropriate handheld radios, adding repeater-supported coverage where needed, and testing the resulting system under real working conditions.

A long-range construction setup, for example, may combine professional handheld radios such as RETEVIS RT29S or rugged RB48 Plus with an RETEVIS RT97L portable repeater where site conditions require additional coverage.

The product is therefore no longer the entire solution.

The site becomes the starting point for the solution.

The same principle can extend into manufacturing plants, warehouses, hospitality operations and other professional environments where people, structures and workflows determine communication requirements.









Reliability Has an Operational Value

Reliable communication also has consequences beyond radio performance.

When communication fails on a jobsite, a worker may need to walk across the project to find a supervisor. Instructions may need to be repeated. A delivery may wait for confirmation. A crew may lose time coordinating across separate work zones.

Each interruption may appear small.

Across an operation, they can accumulate.

That is why RETEVIS sees reliability not simply as a hardware feature, but as part of operational continuity.

The future of professional communication will increasingly require equipment and systems to be selected according to the real environment in which people work.

16 Years of Reliable Connections

RETEVIS' 16th anniversary campaign, “16 Years of Reliable Connections,” reflects that evolution.

The milestone recognizes the users, partners and professional teams that have helped shape RETEVIS products and communication solutions over the years.

But it also marks a transition.

The next chapter is not simply about producing tougher radios.

It is about making reliability more measurable at the product level and more scalable at the system level.

In practical terms, that means two parallel directions:

Industrial Standards - helping define how reliability should be evaluated.

Scenario-Based Communication Solutions

Together, they represent RETEVIS' evolving approach to reliable professional communication.

What's Next: RETEVIS at PMRExpo 2026

RETEVIS will bring this next chapter to PMRExpo 2026 in Cologne, Germany, November 24–26, 2026, where the brand plans to showcase professional communication products and solutions for demanding working environments.

For industry professionals, the event will provide an opportunity to explore how industrial-grade equipment, long-range coverage and scenario-based system planning can work together.

Sixteen years have helped define what reliability means to RETEVIS.

The next step is turning that experience into standards and solutions.

16 Years of Reliable Connections.

Different World. Same Connection. Always Reliable.

CONTACT: Nina Niu...