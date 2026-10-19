South Africa Green IT Software Market - Share Analysis, Trends, And Growth Forecasts (2026-2031) 18.91% CAGR Driven By Compliance, Hybrid Cloud, And Services

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Compliance-ready carbon platforms, cloud migration and legacy integration help firms cut reporting costs, manage tax exposure and deliver audit-ready sustainability data.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "South Africa Green IT Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

South Africa Green IT Software Market to Reach USD 0.53 Billion by 2031

The South Africa green IT software market was valued at USD 0.19 billion in 2025 and reached USD 0.22 billion in 2026. It is forecast to grow to USD 0.53 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 18.91% from 2026 to 2031. Market expansion is being driven by stricter emissions regulation, rising corporate demand for audit-ready sustainability data, energy cost volatility, and the migration of sustainability workflows to cloud environments.

Carbon Regulation Strengthens Demand for Green IT Software

South Africa's Climate Change Act 22 of 2024 entered into force on March 17, 2025, establishing the country's first binding framework for carbon budgets and mitigation plans. The legislation has increased the need for software capable of tracking emissions at a detailed level, retaining records, and producing verifiable reports.

Financial exposure is also influencing technology investment. The carbon tax rate was set at ZAR 190 (USD 10.40) per tonne of CO2 equivalent from January 1, 2024, creating a closer connection between emissions data and operating costs. From January 2026, companies participating in the first commitment period were required to manage operations against binding carbon budgets. These requirements are encouraging organizations to prioritize carbon management, accounting, and regulatory reporting platforms before expanding into broader sustainability planning capabilities.

Companies Prioritize Audit-Ready Sustainability Data

Large organizations increasingly require sustainability data that can move efficiently through finance, risk, compliance, and disclosure processes. Telkom's FY2025 sustainability reporting highlighted progress toward automating real-time Scope 1, 2, and 3 data collection, demonstrating a shift away from periodic manual reporting toward integrated enterprise data flows.

Vodacom's 2025 CDP disclosure reported that customer enablement helped avoid 2.7 million tCO2e, equivalent to 13 times its Scope 1 and Scope 2 footprint. Reporting at this level requires strong controls over source data, calculation methods, approval processes, and version histories. As a result, demand is increasing for green IT software that supports traceability, review workflows, and consistent reporting across sustainability teams, finance departments, and company boards.

Legacy System Integration Remains a Key Challenge

Integration complexity continues to restrict adoption, particularly among large companies and state-linked organizations operating older ERP environments. SAP Africa stated in April 2026 that legacy ERP systems can limit integration with cloud and AI tools while increasing manual workloads.

Organizations frequently need to connect utility meters, spreadsheets, operational technology, and enterprise reporting systems. This process requires data mapping, connector development, validation rules, and clear ownership across departments. Implementation can therefore take longer in industries with complex site networks, including mining, manufacturing, energy, and public infrastructure. Limited access to sustainability analytics talent adds to this challenge and increases demand for external implementation and integration services.

Software Leads Revenue While Services Record Faster Growth

Software represented 79.84% of market revenue in 2025 as organizations prioritized core platforms for storing, processing, and reporting emissions and sustainability data. Services are forecast to grow at a CAGR of 22.74% from 2026-2031 as customers seek assistance with system configuration, legacy integration, data governance, and evolving reporting requirements.

The transition from spreadsheet-based tracking to formal sustainability platforms is expected to sustain demand for implementation support. This is particularly important for SMEs that may not have internal teams with the technical expertise required to configure complex reporting environments.

Cloud Deployment Dominates as Hybrid Adoption Accelerates

Cloud deployment accounted for 69.57% of revenue in 2025, making it the leading deployment model in the South Africa green IT software market. Cloud-based platforms support faster implementation, easier upgrades, centralized reporting, and collaboration across business functions and locations.

Hybrid deployment is projected to record a CAGR of 23.91% through 2031. Many mining groups, financial institutions, and state-linked organizations want to retain selected operational systems internally while using cloud-based analytics and reporting tools. On-premises deployment remains relevant for organizations with strict data control requirements, remote operations, or established internal infrastructure. However, cloud and hybrid environments are expected to lead new investment as businesses seek greater flexibility, reporting speed, and sustainability data visibility.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Regulatory Pressure for Emissions And Energy Reporting

4.2.2 Rising Corporate Demand for Audit-Ready Sustainability Data

4.2.3 Growing Cloud Migration of Sustainability Workflows

4.2.4 Energy Cost Volatility Increasing Optimization Software Spend

4.2.5 Scope 3 Supplier Data Digitization Requirements

4.2.6 AI Assisted Carbon And Energy Analytics Adoption

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Integration Complexity With Legacy ERP And Metering Systems

4.3.2 Limited Availability of Sustainability Analytics Talent

4.3.3 Data Quality Gaps in Facility, Utility, and Supplier Inputs

4.3.4 Budget Sensitivity Among Mid-Market Buyers

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

4.6 Regulatory Landscape

4.7 Technological Outlook

4.8 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.8.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.8.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.8.3 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.8.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.8.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By Offering

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment Mode

5.2.1 Cloud

5.2.2 On-Premises

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Organization Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 SMEs

5.4 By End-User Industry

5.4.1 IT and Telecom

5.4.2 BFSI

5.4.3 Manufacturing

5.4.4 Energy and Utilities

5.4.5 Retail and E-Commerce

5.4.6 Government

5.4.7 Healthcare

5.4.8 Construction and Infrastructure

5.4.9 Other End-User Industries

5.5 By Solution Type

5.5.1 Carbon Management and Accounting Software

5.5.2 ESG Reporting and Compliance Software

5.5.3 Sustainability Data Management Platforms

5.5.4 Decarbonization Planning Software

5.5.5 Energy and Resource Optimization Software

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Persefoni AI, Inc.

6.4.2 Plan A Earth GmbH

6.4.3 Sweep SAS

6.4.4 Sphera Solutions, Inc.

6.4.5 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

6.4.6 Intelex Technologies ULC

6.4.7 IsoMetrix Software Holdings (Pty) Ltd

6.4.8 Greenstone+ Limited

6.4.9 Ecometrica Limited

6.4.10 FigBytes Inc.

6.4.11 Emitwise Limited

6.4.12 Watershed Technologies, Inc.

6.4.13 Normative AB

6.4.14 Benchmark Digital Partners LLC

6.4.15 Cority Software Inc.

6.4.16 EnergyCAP, LLC

6.4.17 Enablon North America Corp.

6.4.18 Schneider Electric SE

6.4.19 Siemens AG

6.4.20 IBM Corporation

6.4.21 Microsoft Corporation

6.4.22 Salesforce, Inc.

6.4.23 OneTrust, LLC

6.4.24 CarbonChain Limited

6.4.25 Diligent Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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