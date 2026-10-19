Netherlands Green IT Software Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 CSRD And Cloud Adoption Drive 20.5% CAGR To USD 1.55 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Cloud-native ESG platforms streamline CSRD compliance, carbon accounting and energy optimization while strengthening audit readiness, supplier data capture and cross-team control.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Netherlands Green IT Software - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Netherlands Green IT Software Market to Reach USD 1.55 Billion by 2031

The Netherlands green IT software market was valued at USD 0.52 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 0.61 billion in 2026 to USD 1.55 billion by 2031. The market is projected to record a CAGR of 20.5% during the 2026-2031 forecast period, supported by expanding sustainability disclosure obligations, carbon accounting requirements, and enterprise demand for reliable environmental data management.

CSRD and ESG Disclosure Requirements Drive Software Adoption

Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive requirements remain a major catalyst for the Netherlands green IT software market. Sustainability reporting has evolved into a structured process involving data lineage, workflow approvals, document trails, internal controls, assurance preparation, and digital reporting formats. These requirements are encouraging enterprises to replace spreadsheets and disconnected internal systems with dedicated sustainability platforms.

Large enterprises have led adoption, but demand is extending to smaller suppliers that provide environmental data to customers and business partners. Dutch climate commitments, corporate Net-Zero targets, and long-term regulatory priorities are keeping sustainability governance high on executive agendas. As a result, organizations are moving beyond periodic disclosure toward recurring reporting, evidence management, audit readiness, and integrated ESG controls.

Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 Carbon Accounting Expands

Growing demand for Scope 1, Scope 2, and Scope 3 emissions accounting is strengthening the market outlook. Dutch businesses increasingly need to consolidate procurement, logistics, supplier, facilities, finance, and operational data within a unified system. This requirement is particularly important in the Netherlands, where manufacturers, logistics providers, retailers, financial institutions, and service companies operate through complex domestic and cross-border supply networks.

Pressure is also reaching SMEs as large customers request emissions and sustainability information from non-reporting suppliers. This trend is expanding the potential customer base for supplier engagement tools, carbon management software, ESG reporting platforms, and repeatable carbon-calculation workflows. Additional growth drivers include Net-Zero procurement requirements across public and private organizations, net congestion, and demand for dynamic energy cost optimization.

Fragmented Sustainability Data Creates Implementation Challenges

Fragmented data ownership remains a significant barrier to green IT software implementation. Information required for environmental reporting is often distributed across finance, procurement, facilities, operations, HR, and external supplier networks. Companies may understand their disclosure obligations while still lacking clarity about dataset ownership, validation responsibilities, update schedules, and internal approval processes.

These issues can delay deployment because software performance depends on effective governance and consistent data controls. The challenge is more pronounced in supply-chain-heavy industries, where external partners use different formats, systems, and reporting methods. Limited in-house ESG and carbon accounting expertise among mid-market organizations can also increase the need for implementation support, training, data mapping, and assurance preparation.

Software Leads the Netherlands Green IT Software Market

Software accounted for 72.13% of the market in 2025 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 21.45% through 2031. Its leading position reflects the transition from manual sustainability tracking to platforms that combine calculation logic, evidence storage, structured disclosures, automated workflows, and approval controls.

Recurring reporting cycles favor software platforms that can update regulatory templates, calculation rules, supplier questionnaires, and disclosure workflows without extensive redevelopment. These capabilities also allow sustainability, finance, procurement, and operations teams to collaborate through a shared reporting environment.

Services continue to support market growth, particularly during initial adoption. Organizations frequently require specialist assistance to integrate facilities information, supplier records, finance systems, and operational data. Over time, guided workflows, automation, and artificial intelligence are expected to move more data mapping, readiness assessment, and optimization functions into software products. SAP's May 2026 introduction of sustainability AI agents reflects this broader move toward product-based automation.

Cloud-Based Deployment Maintains Market Leadership

Cloud-based deployment represented 74.24% of the Netherlands green IT software market in 2025 and is projected to advance at a CAGR of 22.34% through 2031. Cloud platforms enable organizations to respond more quickly to changing reporting frameworks, data models, calculation methodologies, control requirements, and digital filing standards.

Subscription-based cloud solutions can also be deployed across multiple departments and locations with less local infrastructure investment. Consistent updates, scalable supplier data collection, and centralized governance make cloud deployment attractive to enterprises managing multiple reporting obligations.

On-premises systems remain relevant for organizations with strict data-handling policies, legacy infrastructure, or internal hosting requirements. Hybrid deployment is also gaining importance among multinational businesses seeking cloud-based sustainability reporting while retaining sensitive records and transaction systems within existing enterprise environments. Vendors that combine cloud agility, enterprise integration, strong controls, and finance-grade auditability are positioned to benefit as the Netherlands green IT software market continues its rapid expansion.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 CSRD And ESG Disclosure Pressure On Dutch Enterprises

4.2.2 Rising Scope 1, Scope 2, And Scope 3 Carbon Accounting Demand

4.2.3 Net-Zero Procurement Requirements Across Public And Large Private Buyers

4.2.4 Net Congestion And Dynamic Energy Cost Optimization Needs

4.2.5 AI-Enabled Automation Of ESG Data Collection And Control Testing

4.2.6 Integration Demand With ERP, Finance, And Facility Management Stacks

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Fragmented Data Ownership Across Finance, Operations, And Suppliers

4.3.2 Limited In-House ESG And Carbon Accounting Expertise In Mid-Market Firms

4.3.3 Integration Complexity With Legacy Building And Energy Systems

4.3.4 Data Quality And Auditability Gaps In Supplier Scope 3 Inputs

4.4 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power Of Buyers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power Of Suppliers

4.7.3 Threat Of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat Of Substitutes

4.7.5 Industry Rivalry

4.8 Impact of Macroeconomic Factors on the Market

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS (VALUE)

5.1 By offering

5.1.1 Software

5.1.2 Services

5.2 By Deployment

5.2.1 Cloud-Based

5.2.2 On-Premise

5.2.3 Hybrid

5.3 By Enterprise Size

5.3.1 Large Enterprises

5.3.2 Small and Medium Enterprises

5.4 By Solution Type

5.4.1 Carbon Management & Accounting Software

5.4.2 ESG Reporting & Compliance Software

5.4.3 Sustainability Data Management Platforms

5.4.4 Decarbonization Planning Software

5.4.5 Energy & Resource Optimization Software

5.5 By End User

5.5.1 IT and Telecom

5.5.2 BFSI

5.5.3 Manufacturing

5.5.4 Energy and Utilities

5.5.5 Retail and E-Commerce

5.5.6 Government

5.5.7 Healthcare

5.5.8 Construction and Infrastructure

5.5.9 Other End-User Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Market Share Analysis

6.4 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available, Strategic Information, Market Rank/Share, Products and Services, Recent Developments)

6.4.1 Beeminds B.V.

6.4.2 Bright Cape B.V.

6.4.3 CO2 Budget B.V.

6.4.4 Fynch Mobility B.V.

6.4.5 Greenbox B.V.

6.4.6 Massure B.V.

6.4.7 MasterSustainability.Today B.V.

6.4.8 Normative AB

6.4.9 Plan A GmbH

6.4.10 Position Green AB

6.4.11 Persefoni AI, Inc.

6.4.12 Sweep SAS

6.4.13 Greenly SAS

6.4.14 Sphera Solutions, Inc.

6.4.15 Wolters Kluwer N.V.

6.4.16 Enablon S.A.S.

6.4.17 Cority Software Inc.

6.4.18 Diligent Corporation

6.4.19 Workiva Inc.

6.4.20 FigBytes Inc.

6.4.21 Intelex Technologies ULC

6.4.22 EcoVadis SAS

6.4.23 Watershed Technology, Inc.

6.4.24 Salesforce, Inc.

6.4.25 IBM Corporation

6.4.26 SAP SE

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-Space And Unmet-Need Assessment

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