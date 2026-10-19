Valor Energy Inc. Enters Into Agreement To Acquire 18MW Computing Center In Youngstown, Ohio

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) NEW YORK, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Valor Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: VAI) (“Valor Energy” or the“Company”) today announced that it has entered into an agreement to acquire all of the outstanding equity interests of the company that holds an 18MW operational computing center in Youngstown, Ohio (the“Youngstown Project”). The acquisition remains subject to due diligence and other closing conditions described below, and there can be no assurance that it will be completed on the terms described or at all.

The Youngstown Project is located at 1911 Logan Avenue, Youngstown, Mahoning County, Ohio, and includes a facility of approximately 30,888 square feet. The site has approximately 18 megavolt-amperes (MVA) of apparent power capacity under an existing 23kV utility interconnection with Ohio Edison, which the Company believes is already approved and energized. This figure represents site-level apparent power capacity and does not necessarily equal usable IT load for data center operations. Construction of the existing computing center is complete; however, the Company's planned conversion of the site into an AI data center will require additional design, construction, equipment and permitting work.

Access to energized power is an important factor in AI data center development across the United States, and sites with large-scale power already in place can be difficult to secure. By acquiring an operating facility rather than undeveloped land, Valor Energy believes it may be able to shorten its timeline to deploy AI computing capacity, although the timeline for any such deployment remains subject to significant uncertainty, including completion of the acquisition, further construction and permitting, and availability of financing. Following closing, the Company plans to pursue development of the Youngstown Project into an AI data center serving AI and high-performance computing workloads.

The transaction is structured as an acquisition of 100% of the equity interests of the entity holding the Youngstown Project, for an aggregate purchase price of USD 3,600,000, subject to adjustment as provided in the agreement. The target company's existing site, power arrangements and related contracts are expected to remain in place under the same entity following closing. Closing is subject to a due diligence period of thirty (30) business days from the agreement's effective date and numerous other closing conditions, including third-party and regulatory consents, and is expected to occur no later than the 90th business day following the effective date, if at all. Valor Energy has the unilateral right to terminate the agreement under specified circumstances during due diligence, including if it determines the target company provided false information, in which case its good-faith deposit would be refunded. Valor Energy may complete the acquisition directly or through a designated subsidiary.

“This agreement is an important step in Valor Energy's AI data center strategy,” said Dave Nichols, Strategic Advisor to Valor Energy Inc.“The Youngstown site includes 18 megavolt-amperes of power capacity that we believe is already approved and energized, which can be difficult to secure in this industry. We believe this reduces, though does not eliminate, the time needed to pursue AI computing capacity at the site, subject to completion of the acquisition and further development work.”

About Valor Energy Inc.

Valor Energy Inc. (Nasdaq: VAI) is a Nasdaq-listed company that historically operated automobile transaction and related services businesses and is now pursuing a strategic transformation into digital infrastructure, energy and other growth sectors. The Company aims to build a meaningful position in U.S. AI and data center infrastructure. Green Energy Capital Asset Inc. is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These statements include, without limitation, statements regarding: the anticipated timing, completion and structure of the acquisition, including whether and when due diligence and other closing conditions will be satisfied or waived; whether Valor Energy or a designated subsidiary will complete the acquisition and the timing of any such designation; the Company's plans to convert the Youngstown Project into an AI data center, including the anticipated scope, cost, financing and timing of related design, construction, equipment and permitting work; the amount of power capacity available at the Youngstown Project and the extent to which site-level apparent power capacity will translate into usable IT load; the continuation in effect, after closing, of the target company's land use, power supply and other contracts on their existing terms; and the Company's broader strategy to build a position in U.S. AI and data center infrastructure. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially.

Such risks include, among others: the possibility that Valor Energy's due diligence review identifies adverse facts or that the target company is determined to have provided false or incomplete information, which could result in termination of the agreement; the possibility that closing conditions, including required third-party consents and regulatory approvals, are not satisfied or waived within the contemplated timeframe or at all; the possibility that the transaction does not close on the terms described, on the expected timeline, or at all; the risk that site-level apparent power capacity at the Youngstown Project does not translate into the usable IT load needed to support anticipated AI or high-performance computing workloads; the risk that converting the existing facility into an AI data center requires additional design, construction, equipment, permitting, interconnection or financing that is costlier, slower or less certain than currently anticipated; the risk that land use, power supply or other contracts currently held by the target company are not maintained in effect, renewed or replaced on acceptable terms after closing; risks relating to the availability and cost of financing for the acquisition and subsequent development; risks relating to market demand for AI and high-performance computing infrastructure; and other risks described in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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Valor Energy Inc.

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