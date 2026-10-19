Inveslo Introduces A New Look And Enhanced Website Experience

EBENE, Mauritius, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inveslo has announced a website facelift, aligning its refreshed identity with a more practical website experience. The update supports Inveslo's broader objective of providing users with a more seamless trading experience, from accessing information and exploring services to preparing for a trade. The refreshed website brings simpler navigation, clearer access to key information, and practical planning resources into Inveslo's digital presence.

The redesigned website provides a clearer route to account information, trading services, and educational content. A dedicated trading tools section further supports this experience, allowing users to review important trade parameters as they explore the broker's offering.

The Trading Calculator brings margin requirements, pip values, potential profit or loss, and position sizing into one interface. For individual calculations, the Pip Calculator estimates pip value in the account's base currency, while the Margin Calculator estimates required margin based on the instrument, position size, currency, and leverage. The Profit Calculator helps users assess potential outcomes using entry and exit prices.

Complementing these resources, the World Clock displays local times and indicative forex sessions across Sydney, Tokyo, London, and New York. Automatic daylight saving adjustments help users follow session timings and overlaps.

Commenting on the facelift, David Johnson, UBO (Ultimate Beneficial Owner) at Inveslo, said:

“A broker's website shapes how clients understand and access its services. With this facelift, we have made Inveslo easier to navigate and added trading tools to help traders calculate key values and plan their positions more conveniently. Our focus is to make the overall digital experience more seamless, so clients can move from finding information to preparing for a trade with greater clarity and convenience.”

About Inveslo

Inveslo is a multi-asset broker headquartered in Mauritius, serving clients across more than 150 countries. Its offering includes trading platforms, account options, educational resources, Inveslo Copy Trading, and volume-based cashback rewards on eligible trading activity.

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