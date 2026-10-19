Sylogist Announces CFO Transition, Appoints David Miller As Chief Operating Officer

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Proven SaaS executive with a track record of disciplined growth and shareholder value creation

CALGARY, Alberta, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sylogist Ltd. (TSX:SYZ) (“Sylogist” or the“Company”), a leading public sector SaaS company, today announced the appointment of David Miller, CPA, CA, as Chief Operating Officer, effective October 19, 2026. Mr. Miller will assume the additional duties of Chief Financial Officer upon the departure of Sujeet Kini, who will be leaving the Company effective November 13, 2026.

Mr. Miller brings over two decades of financial, operational, and capital allocation leadership at public and private technology companies. Most recently, he served as Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer of MediaValet Inc. (formerly TSX: MVP), where he led a turnaround to sustainable operating cash flow and profitability and negotiated the company's $80 million sale at a premium for shareholders. His earlier leadership roles included serving as CFO and Board Member of VueReal Inc. and senior finance positions in the technology sector, with experience spanning capital raising, scaling operations, IPOs, and acquisitions.

“We are thrilled to welcome David to Sylogist as our Chief Operating Officer and incoming CFO,” said Joel Leetzow, Chief Executive Officer of Sylogist.“David is a proven, growth-focused financial and operational leader with an exceptional track record of driving operational excellence, capital efficiency, and shareholder value creation across SaaS and technology companies. Having served as a COO and CFO, with experience across public and private companies, he brings the combination of financial discipline, strategic acumen, and hands-on operational leadership we need as we execute our growth plan. I look forward to partnering closely with David to scale our operating model, accelerate profitable growth, and serve our public sector customers with distinction.”

“On behalf of the Board of Directors and the entire executive team, I also want to express our sincere gratitude to Sujeet Kini for his dedicated service and financial leadership over the past three years,” continued Mr. Leetzow.“Sujeet played an important role in strengthening our financial foundation and building our finance organization. We wish him all the best in his future endeavors.” Mr. Kini will remain with the Company through November 13, 2026, ensuring an orderly transition through the completion and filing of Sylogist's third quarter 2026 financial results.

“I am excited to join Sylogist at a pivotal time in the Company's evolution,” said David Miller.“Sylogist's commitment to its government, nonprofit, and education customers, combined with its mission-critical SaaS platforms, provides a compelling foundation for disciplined growth and market leadership. I look forward to working alongside Joel, the Board, and the talented team across the organization to optimize operations, allocate capital effectively, and deliver long-term value for our shareholders.”

About Sylogist

Sylogist provides mission-critical SaaS solutions to public sector customers globally across the government, nonprofit, and education market segments. The Company's stock is traded on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol“SYZ”. Information about Sylogist, inclusive of full financial statements together with Management's Discussion and Analysis, can be found at sedarplus.ca or at sylogist.com.

Forward-looking Statements

Certain statements in this news release may be forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws and regulations. These statements typically use words such as will, expect, believe, may, estimate, project, anticipate, plan, should, could, would, ensure, remains or continue, or the negative of these terms, variations thereof or similar terminology. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements made with respect to the appointment and transition of executive officers, the expected operational and financial contributions of the new Chief Financial Officer and Chief Operating Officer, and the Company's broader objectives of sustainable long-term growth and operational profitability. By their very nature, forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and involve inherent risks and uncertainties, both general and specific in nature. It is therefore possible that the beliefs and plans and other forward-looking expectations expressed herein will not be achieved or will prove inaccurate. Although Sylogist believes that the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it provides no assurance that these expectations will prove to have been correct. Forward-looking information involves risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Additional information regarding some of these risks, uncertainties and other factors may be found in the Company's Annual Information Form for the year ended December 31, 2025, and in the Management's Discussion and Analysis for the quarter ended June 30, 2026, and the year ended December 31, 2025, and other documents available on the Company's profile at sedarplus.ca. Sylogist disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, other than as required by law.

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