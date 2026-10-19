Pax8 Unveils The Managed Intelligence Guide: Navigating The Pax8 Ecosystem

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) COPENHAGEN, Denmark, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pax8, the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs), today released The Managed Intelligence Guide: Navigating the Pax8 Ecosystem, designed to help partners turn agentic AI into measurable business results for their SMB customers. Introduced at Beyond EMEA, the Guide provides easy navigation to actionable steps for partners to identify AI solutions for each of their customers' unique needs.

Solving a Real Problem for Partners

AI-related demand is growing nearly five times faster than that for traditional managed services, yet most companies still can't move beyond a proof of concept without expert guidance. Interestingly, confidence among managed service providers (MSP) in delivering AI has fallen from 90% to roughly 50% over the past year. The Managed Intelligence Guide is a practical tool built specifically for partners to help them identify opportunities, sell outcomes, and source and build AI agents for their customers, supporting their evolution to becoming Managed Intelligence Providers (MIPs).

“According to our Q3 SMB AI Pulse Report, 71% of SMBs are currently using AI, and 67% of them have built AI solutions, which means end-customers aren't just buying off-the-shelf products, but are developing their own,” said Ryan Walsh, Co-Founder and Chief Strategy Officer at Pax8.“The Managed Intelligence Guide helps partners map their Managed Intelligence engagements to the right solution from the breadth of offerings in the Pax8 Marketplace. This practical resource prepares partners to have effective AI conversations with their customers and deliver measurable outcomes.”

Grounded in Research, Organized Around Six Plays

The foundation of The Managed Intelligence Guide is built on Pax8's research, drawing on insights from The Agentic Workforce Economy report and the From Customer Zero to Customer One vendor playbook. It is structured around the MIP Program and organized into the six plays from the playbook:



Discover: Surface hidden inefficiency and opportunity.

Sell: Price and position AI-driven outcomes.

Buy: Curate proven, pre-built agents and workflows.

Build: Package proprietary agents and IP for differentiation.

Implement: Deploy, integrate, and drive real adoption. Manage: Optimize, govern, and expand what is already in production.



Each play is presented through three business lenses: Grow Your Business, Increase Your Efficiency, and Manage Your Risk. Partners can match a customer's specific situation to the right mix of Marketplace offerings to easily solve problems, achieve business goals, and expand technical disciplines.

From PDF to MCP-Powered AI Guide for Managed Intelligence

The Managed Intelligence Guide will be available as a PDF at launch and Pax8 plans to incorporate it into the Marketplace through a dedicated MCP (Model Context Protocol) server with a chat interface. This will allow users to query the guide directly and receive up-to-date responses as the suite of offerings evolves. With solutions at their fingertips, partners can operationalize Managed Intelligence and quickly deliver value to their customers.

The Managed Intelligence Guide is now live on the Pax8 website.

About Pax8

Pax8 is the global AI and cloud Marketplace for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs). Pax8 connects service providers and technology companies on a unified platform to discover, buy, sell, deploy and manage technology solutions for SMBs. More than 47,000 IT partners and 800,000 SMBs rely on Pax8 for expertise, automation and real-time insights to stay productive, protected and prepared for the AI economy. Learn more at pax8.com.

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Media Contact:

David Stephan

PR Manager

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