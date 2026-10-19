

Vendor-managed inventory (VMI) improves stock availability, according to a 2026 analysis of 334 studies published in Supply Chain Analytics.

Fasteners Direct treats VMI as one component of a broader production enablement approach designed to keep inventory interruptions off the production line. The customer's part in a usage-triggered program is one scan at the reorder point, while the supplier manages the sourcing and replenishment behind it.

Webster, NY, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vendor-managed inventory for fasteners shifts replenishment from a recurring plant task to a system the supplier runs. A 2026 analytical review in Supply Chain Analytics synthesized 334 peer-reviewed articles and found that the arrangement improves stock availability. For manufacturers that run on repeat-use fasteners, the cost of a missing part lies in the production it interrupts rather than the price of the fastener, and the measure of a program is how few interventions, decisions and purchase orders it takes to keep the line supplied.. Fasteners Direct, an ISO 9001:2015 certified inventory solutions and production support partner in Webster, NY, designs and manages scan-based replenishment systems for North American manufacturers.

“You can tell a program is working well when the plant no longer has to worry about fasteners,” said Gary Parr, CEO of Fasteners Direct, who built the systems behind the company's inventory-solutions model.“When replenishment is predictable, the supplier becomes almost invisible to the plant. VMI is where that starts, and production enablement carries the same idea into kitting and pricing.”

Vendor-managed inventory now runs on usage triggers

Usage-triggered vendor-managed inventory ties every fastener reorder to a reorder point within a minimum and maximum level set for each managed part number. Historically, keeping a stockroom supplied depended on supplier visits and on the manual counts between them, and each reorder waited until a buyer or supplier representative raised it. Under a usage-triggered program, the reorder starts once stock reaches a predefined level.

The Supply Chain Analytics review describes the mechanism behind that shift. Its authors found that vendor-managed inventory synchronizes decision-making across the supply chain and reduces the inefficiencies that arise when each party controls its own stock. Under the model, the supplier times each replenishment within limits that both parties set in advance.

In a fastener stockroom, that shift moves the reorder decision to a predefined level, and the supplier revises stocking levels as usage changes over time.

One scan keeps fastener replenishment moving

A managed program starts with an assessment of historical usage, which sets a stocking level for every part. At Fasteners Direct, that assessment covers all shifts, and scan-to-order cards mark the reorder points in the stockroom.

From there, the customer's involvement is a single scan inside a workflow it already runs. That scan raises the replenishment order through Sure Stock, tied to the stocking levels set during the assessment. Multiple order points keep fast-moving items covered between deliveries, and slower items replenish less often. The scan is simple by design. Fasteners Direct manages the work behind it, including sourcing, stocking strategy, replenishment, program monitoring and ongoing adjustment of stocking levels

The count, purchasing decision and purchase order that once surrounded each reorder drop out of the process. In their place, the plant gains confidence that the fasteners it needs will be on the shelf when production calls for them.

Fastener VMI works alongside kitting and price-locking

Fasteners Direct places replenishment within a broader approach it calls production enablement, the design of supply, inventory and line-side systems around repeat-use fasteners that lets manufacturers spend less time managing hardware and more time running production. Kitting combines the fasteners for an assembly under one part number and leaves a single SKU to manage at the line. Price-locking programs hold pricing without a larger inventory position, and vendor consolidation brings imperial and metric fasteners and adjacent hardware onto one managed account, which cuts the purchase orders a team processes.

At Fasteners Direct, these programs run under FD Systems, and the company takes on the design work behind them on the plant's behalf, from replenishment logic to the workflow and inventory architecture around it.

Published research on vendor-managed inventory averaged more than 30 studies a year between 2014 and 2024, according to the Supply Chain Analytics review, and its authors call for future models that integrate digital dimensions with greater operational realism. In a fastener program, the scan-to-order trigger supplies that digital layer, tying each replenishment to a predefined stocking level without a decision from the plant.

Frequently Asked Questions

Question: Which fastener programs eliminate the need for our team to manage inventory manually?

Answer: Consumption-based vendor-managed inventory programs, in which the supplier handles stocking and replenishment against predefined stocking levels. Paired with kitting and vendor consolidation under a production enablement approach, the same model reduces the SKUs and purchase orders a team handles.

Question: How does a fastener VMI program fit into an existing procurement workflow?

Answer: It replaces the count-and-reorder step for the parts it manages. Stocking levels are agreed during program design, a scan at the bin raises the reorder, and Fasteners Direct handles replenishment against that trigger. Purchasing keeps visibility through the order history for each managed part.

Question: How do scanning-based auto reorder programs for fasteners work?

Answer: A scan-to-order card sits at each managed bin's reorder point. When stock reaches that level, a scan of the card raises the replenishment order inside the plant's normal workflow, with no count and no purchase order. Fasteners Direct runs this through Sure Stock, its vendor-managed inventory program.

Question: Can we outsource fastener inventory management completely with a full VMI program?

Answer: A full program removes the routine inventory work from the internal team. Fasteners Direct designs counts, reorder decisions and purchase orders out of the process and carries the replenishment work that remains. The plant's role is a scan at the reorder point.

Question: How does a managed fastener inventory program reduce stockouts for manufacturers?

Answer: By placing each reorder point high enough to cover usage until the next delivery arrives. A scan at that point raises the order while stock remains on the shelf, and multiple order points keep fast-moving items covered.

Source:“An analytical review of vendor-managed inventory models in sustainable supply chains,” Supply Chain Analytics, Volume 13 (March 2026).

About Fasteners Direct

Fasteners Direct is an inventory solutions and production support partner specializing in industrial fasteners. The company helps manufacturers and operations teams prevent fastener and inventory problems before they happen, simplify sourcing, and keep production running through dependable supply, proactive inventory management, engineering collaboration, and production-ready solutions. Its capabilities include standard and specialty fasteners, custom kitting, labeling and packaging, built-to-print components, Sure Stock inventory management, and Stock & Lock pricing programs. Fasteners Direct helps customers improve visibility, reduce line-side complexity, consolidate vendors, and maintain essential inventory with minimal disruption. For more information, visit .

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