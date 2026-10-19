SHED RAIN Brings Nearly 80 Years Of Weather Expertise To The UK

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The fourth-generation American weather brand will introduce its patented windproof technology alongside fashion-forward styles from Brella Day.

Portland, Oregon, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SHED RAIN, the family-owned American weather brand trusted for nearly 80 years, today announced its official launch in the United Kingdom. Beginning 14 October, UK consumers will be able to shop the brand's durable, wind-tested umbrellas alongside fashion-forward styles from Brella Day.

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1947, SHED RAIN has spent four generations designing umbrellas for real weather and real life. Today, its products can be found across every major retail channel in the United States, including many of the country's largest department stores, mass retailers, warehouse clubs and online marketplaces.

“We've spent nearly 80 years helping people feel prepared for whatever the weather brings, so launching in the UK feels like a natural next chapter for SHED RAIN,” said Jeff Blauer, CEO and fourth-generation leader of SHED RAIN.“British consumers understand better than most that an umbrella isn't an occasional accessory-it's something you rely on. We're excited to bring them products that combine proven performance, lasting quality and thoughtful design.”

Leading the UK collection is SHED RAIN's Vortex® range of windproof umbrellas. Powered by patented windproof technology, the collection features vented canopies and reinforced frames engineered to withstand demanding conditions. Vortex umbrellas are wind-tunnel tested to resist winds of up to 75 mph and are available in compact, full-size and golf styles.

The launch assortment will also include Brella Day, the female-founded umbrella brand acquired by SHED RAIN. Created to prove that high-performance umbrellas can also feel expressive, stylish and personal, Brella Day brings a distinctly fashion-forward perspective to weather protection.

Brella Day's signature reverse-closing umbrellas combine bold prints and elevated design with practical features, including a wind-resistant double-layer canopy, automatic closure, a self-standing design and a coordinating quick-dry carry bag. The brand was recently featured during New York Fashion Week, reflecting its growing place at the intersection of fashion and function.

“Brella Day brings a completely new energy to the umbrella category,” Blauer added.“Together, SHED RAIN and Brella Day allow us to offer UK consumers the best of both worlds: generations of trusted weather expertise and a fresh, fashion-led approach to an everyday essential.”

The wider UK assortment will include lightweight travel umbrellas, clear bubble umbrellas, family-friendly styles and elevated designs created for consumers seeking long-lasting alternatives to disposable umbrellas.

SHED RAIN's UK launch comes as shoppers increasingly prioritise products that deliver greater durability, value and longevity. Backed by a lifetime warranty, SHED RAIN umbrellas reflect the brand's belief that an umbrella should be a considered, valued accessory-not a short-term purchase destined for the bin. Each product is thoughtfully designed, rigorously tested and built to perform season after season.

SHED RAIN and Brella Day umbrellas will be available in the UK beginning 19 October 2026 online at shedrain.uk.com.

About SHED RAIN

Founded in Portland, Oregon, in 1947, SHED RAIN is a fourth-generation, family-owned company dedicated to helping people live their best lives outside, no matter the weather. For nearly 80 years, the brand has combined craftsmanship, patented innovation and rigorous testing to create dependable umbrellas and weather accessories for everyday life. Its products are sold across every major retail channel in the United States and through leading retailers around the world. Learn more at shedrain.uk.com.

About Brella Day

Brella Day is the female-founded brand turning the umbrella from an afterthought into part of the outfit. Acquired by SHED RAIN, the brand pairs fashion-forward prints and colours with high-performance features, including reverse closure, wind-resistant construction and its signature Brella Bag. Following its recent appearance during New York Fashion Week, Brella Day is now expanding to the UK as part of SHED RAIN's launch assortment.

Media Contact

US Contact:

Shauna Price

Brand Director

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shedrain.com

UK Contact:

Holly Mirza

Fabric PR

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shedrain.co.uk

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SHED RAIN Launches in the UK Vortex V2 Compact Windproof Umbrella with Lifetime Warranty by SHED RAIN