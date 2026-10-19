Gogo Unveils Galileo Roadmap To Continue Enhancing Customer Investments Through The Mid 2030S And Beyond

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) LAS VEGAS, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gogo today outlined its long-term roadmap for Gogo Galileo at NBAA-BACE 2026, with significant improvements to extend the value of customers' investments through the mid-2030s and beyond. For aircraft owners and operators, the roadmap provides a basis for investing confidently today, with a clear path to meet rising connectivity expectations over the life of their aircraft. The roadmap positions Gogo Galileo as an enduring best-in-class connectivity platform purpose-built for business aviation and military/government aircraft, with a chassis architecture designed to support successive generations of technology. Customers installing Galileo today or in the near term, whether the HDX or FDX antenna, are assured of a defined, predictable path to higher performance as onboard technology and satellite networks advance. Customers are also expected to benefit from broader service availability over the next decade as additional countries authorize low Earth orbit (LEO) operations. “Installing connectivity is a long-term investment in an aircraft's capability, productivity and appeal,” says Chris Moore, CEO of Gogo.“Connectivity technology is evolving more rapidly now than ever before and our customers deserve to know their investment will serve them years from now. With Galileo, they are buying into a platform with a clear development plan, designed to deliver increasing value over the next decade, helping keep their multimillion-dollar aircraft productive and competitive as connectivity expectations evolve.” Gogo has prioritized a reliable supply chain to ensure Galileo is readily available for customers planning installations. The roadmap includes maintaining that availability through optimized supply chain management over the next decade, allowing new customers adopt Galileo on a schedule that suits their operational needs. Central to Gogo's strategy is protecting customers' existing investments. Gogo is designing the HDX and FDX upgrade path to preserve as much of the existing installation infrastructure as possible, including retention of the antenna mounts, fairing, and wiring to build on existing Supplemental Type Certificates (STCs). Greater commonality across Gogo's onboard infrastructure also gives customers flexibility to adapt their connectivity as operational needs evolve. The objective is to offer customers minimal installation work, aircraft downtime and cost in order to access new capabilities. Through continued investment in hardware innovation, alongside advances in satellite networks, Gogo plans substantial performance upgrades about every 24 months over six years, with target download speeds five times today's speeds and target upload speeds 10 times today's performance levels, exponentially increasing the connected flight experience to be greater than most terrestrial experiences. Gogo's Galileo roadmap is supported by a corresponding plan to sustain and improve service in space. This enhanced capacity and technology will support higher performance and direct capacity where needed, while improved service management tools are intended to give customers greater visibility and control. “Our commitment extends well beyond the day the system is installed,” Moore adds.“We are planning the technology, the upgrade path and the support around the full life of our customers' investment. They can put Galileo to work today with confidence that we will continue to lead the evolution of inflight connectivity as we have for nearly 30 years.” Gogo's roadmap is backed by a global footprint with offices in 16 countries and 24/7/365 multilingual support teams able to send a technician to the tarmac within 24 hours anywhere in the world. Visit Gogo at NBAA at booth 2869 in the West Hall.

Photo caption: Gogo's roadmap for the Gogo Galileo, including the HDX seen here, provides a basis for owners and operators to invest confidently today, with a clear path to meet rising connectivity expectations over the life of their aircraft.

Gogo Galileo Roadmap: Speed Projections

Antenna 2026 (today)

downlink/uplink 2028

downlink/uplink 2030

downlink/uplink 2032

downlink/uplink HDX 60 / 10 100 / 20 200 / 50 300 / 100 FDX 195 / 32 195 / 32 600 / 90 1,500 / 350



About Gogo

Gogo has been the trusted connectivity infrastructure partner for business aviation and military/government for three decades. Rather than promoting a single network or technology, Gogo helps customers navigate an increasingly complex connectivity landscape by combining deep market knowledge, global aviation expertise and expert guidance to identify, integrate and support the connectivity solution best suited to their aircraft, mission and operational requirements.

Providing access to a complete network neutral connectivity ecosystem including onboard hardware, software, air-to-ground and multi-orbit, multi-band satellite connectivity, service plans, and 24/7/365 multilingual customer support, Gogo delivers customers the flexibility, choice and long-term partnership they need through a single trusted provider. Dedicated to its customer-first philosophy, the company combines long-standing customer relationships with a commitment to cybersecurity, data privacy, flexible financing, predictable long-term pricing, and future-proofed technology to help customers invest with confidence.

From light business aircraft to executive airliners and specialized government platforms, Gogo delivers secure, reliable connectivity that enables customers to fly, work and connect with confidence.

Media contacts - Gogo

Caroline Phaneuf – Arena Group

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+1 514 778 5092

Stacey Giglio

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+1 321 361 6101

Investor contact – Gogo

Amy Greene

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+1.303.301.3313



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain disclosures in this press release and related comments by our management include forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, statements regarding our business outlook, industry, business strategy, plans, goals and expectations concerning our market position, international expansion, future technologies, future operations, margins, profitability, future efficiencies, capital expenditures, liquidity and capital resources and other financial and operating information. When used in this discussion, the words“anticipate,”“assume,”“believe,”“budget,”“continue,”“could,”“estimate,”“expect,”“forecast,”“intend,”“may,”“plan,”“potential,”“predict,”“project,”“should,”“will,”“future” and the negative of these or similar terms and phrases are intended to identify forward-looking statements in this press release. Forward-looking statements are based on our current expectations regarding future events, results or outcomes. These expectations may or may not be realized. Although we believe the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give you no assurance these expectations will prove to have been correct. Some of these expectations may be based upon assumptions, data or judgments that prove to be incorrect. Actual events, results and outcomes may differ materially from our expectations due to a variety of known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors. Although it is not possible to identify all of these risks and factors, they include, among others, the following: our ability to continue to generate revenue from the provision of our connectivity and other service offerings; our development and fixed-price contracts; our reliance on our key OEMs and dealers for equipment sales; our dependence on single-source, third party satellite network providers; the impact of competition; our ability to maintain high-quality customer support; our reliance on third parties for equipment components and services; our participation in U.S. government contracts; our participation in non-U.S. government contracts; the finite useful life of satellites; the impact of global supply chain and logistics issues, tariffs and inflationary trends; the continued expansion of our business outside of the United States; foreign currency risk; our ability to recruit, train and retain highly skilled employees, and the loss of any key personnel; the impact of pandemics or other outbreaks of contagious diseases, and the measures implemented to combat them; the impact of adverse economic conditions; our ability to fully utilize portions of our deferred tax assets; the impact of attention to climate change, conservation measures and other sustainability-related matters; our ability to evaluate or pursue strategic opportunities; our ability to integrate Satcom Direct's business, and the potential failure to realize or delay in realizing all of the anticipated benefits of the acquisition; the changes in executive management that occurred as part of the Satcom Direct acquisition; our ability to develop and deploy Gogo 5G, Gogo Galileo or other next generation technologies; our ability to maintain our rights to use our licensed 4Mhz of ATG spectrum in the United States and obtain rights to additional spectrum if needed; the impact of service interruptions or delays, cyberattacks, technology failures, equipment damage or system disruptions or failures; the impact of assertions by third parties of infringement, misappropriation or other violations; our ability to innovate and provide products and services; our ability to protect our intellectual property rights; risks associated with the use of artificial intelligence in our products and services; the impact of our use of open-source software; the impact of equipment failure or material defects or errors in our software; our ability to comply with applicable foreign ownership limitations; the impact of government regulation of communication networks, and the internet; the ongoing partial government shutdown; our possession and use of personal information; risks associated with participation in the FCC Reimbursement Program; our ability to comply with anti-bribery, anti-corruption and anti-money laundering laws; the extent of expenses, liabilities or business disruptions resulting from litigation; the impact of global climate change and legal, regulatory or market responses to it; the impact of the distribution of income among various jurisdictions in which we operate as well as changes in tax law or regulation on our U.S. and non-U.S. tax liabilities; the impact of changes in laws and regulations on U.S. government contractors; the impact of our substantial indebtedness; our ability to obtain additional financing to refinance or repay our existing indebtedness the impact of restrictions and limitations in the agreements and instruments governing our debt; the impact of an increase in interest rates; the impact of a substantial portion of our indebtedness being secured by substantially all of our assets; the impact of a substantial change in rating assigned by a rating agency; the volatility of our stock price; our ability to fully utilize our tax losses; the dilutive impact of future stock issuances; the impact of our stockholder concentration; our ability to fulfill the obligations of being a public company; the impact of an identified material weakness in our internal controls; the impact of certain provisions of our charter, bylaws, and Delaware law; and other factors listed under the caption“Risk Factors” in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on February 27, 2026 and in our subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as filed with the SEC.

Any one of these factors or a combination of these factors could materially affect our financial condition or future results of operations and could influence whether any forward-looking statements contained in this report ultimately prove to be accurate. Our forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, and you should not place undue reliance on them. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date made and we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at