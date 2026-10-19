Kamada Announces Participation In The Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference And The Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference In London During November 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) REHOVOT, Israel and HOBOKEN, N.J., Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kamada Ltd. (NASDAQ: KMDA; TASE: KMDA.TA), a global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived field, today announced that Amir London, Chief Executive Officer, will participate in two investor conferences during the month of November.

Mr. London will attend the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference, to be held at the Lotte New York Palace Hotel, New York, NY on November 10-12, 2026, and is scheduled to present at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Tuesday, November 10, 2026. In addition to the presentation, Mr. London will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in arranging a meeting should contact their Stifel representative.

A live webcast of the presentation at the Stifel 2026 Healthcare Conference will be available at the following link: .

Mr. London will also participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference in London, to be held at the Waldorf Hilton, London, United Kingdom on November 16-19, 2026. Mr. London will be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the conference. Investors interested in meeting with Mr. London during the conference should contact their Jefferies representative.

About Kamada

Kamada Ltd. (the“Company”) is a global biopharmaceutical company with a portfolio of marketed products indicated for rare and serious conditions and a leader in the specialty plasma-derived therapies field. FIMI Opportunity Funds, the leading private equity firm in Israel, is the Company's controlling shareholder, beneficially owning approximately 38% of the outstanding ordinary shares. The Company's strategy is focused on driving profitable growth through four primary growth pillars: First, organic growth of its commercial portfolio, including continued investment in the commercialization and life cycle management of its proprietary products, consisting of six FDA-approved specialty plasma-derived products: KEDRAB®, GLASSIA®, CYTOGAM®, VARIZIG®, WINRHO SDF® and HEPAGAM B®, as well as KAMRAB®, and two equine-based anti-snake venom products. Second, distribution of third parties' pharmaceutical products in Israel & the MENA region through in-licensing partnerships, including the launch of several biosimilar products in Israel. Third, the Company is ramping up its plasma collection operations to support revenue growth through the sale of normal source plasma to other plasma-derived manufacturers, and to support its increasing demand for hyper-immune plasma. The Company currently owns three FDA-approved operating plasma collection centers in the United States, in Beaumont, Houston, and San Antonio, Texas. Fourth, the Company aims to secure new mergers and acquisitions, business development, in-licensing and/or collaboration opportunities, which are anticipated to enhance the Company's marketed product portfolio and leverage its financial strength and existing commercial infrastructure to drive long-term profitable growth. The Company is leveraging its manufacturing, research and development expertise to advance the development and commercialization of additional product candidates, targeting areas of significant unmet medical need.

CONTACTS:

Chaime Orlev

Chief Financial Officer

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Brian Ritchie

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

212-915-2578

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