Retirement Tax Assessment Pricing And Fee-Back Terms Published In Tax-Free Retirement Guide For New York City

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The assessment is for retirees and pre-retirees with $50,000 or more in annual tax liability, and the practice returns the fee if the savings it identifies come in under $3,500.

New York, NY, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Injil Muhammad, CPA, a New York City tax-planning practice, today announced the publication of the pricing, eligibility and fee-back terms for its retirement tax assessment for New York City retiree and pre-retirees with $50,000 or more in annual tax liability. The terms were published Oct. [anchor live date] in the practice's new guide,“Can I Live Tax-Free in Retirement in New York City?” The assessment fee is $3,500, and the threshold refers to taxes owed each year, not annual income.

The assessment reviews retirement-account withdrawals, Roth planning, required minimum distributions, Social Security income, investments and capital gains. The areas reviewed depend on each person's finances.

For New York City residents, the assessment can also account for city income tax. Under the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance's Form IT-201 instruction, New York City residents report city income tax on their New York State resident return. The department's guidance for senior states that Social Security benefits included in federal adjusted gross income may be subtracted on the state return.

“Before we identify a strategy, we look at where a retiree's income is coming from, whether that's retirement accounts, Social Security or investments,” said Injil Muhammad, president and founder of Injil Muhammad, CPA.“Once we understand the income sources, we can focus on the decisions that are most likely to lower the annual tax bill.”

How the Assessment Works

The assessment follows four steps: an initial consultation; a questionnaire covering income, financial circumstances and tax concerns; a meeting with Injil Muhammad; and delivery and review of the assessment. The purpose is to identify which tax questions apply before recommending a particular strategy.

“A deduction only saves the taxpayer's tax rate on each dollar spent. The rest of the cost is still paid out of pocket. This is why buying an asset for the deduction comes last in the plans I build,” said Muhammad.

The practice's current fee-back term is“If we don't save you at least $3,500, you get the assessment fee back.” The term is based on savings identified and recommended in the assessment, not savings realized after implementation.

The guide provides general tax-planning information. The assessment reviews each client's financial circumstances. Tax outcomes depend on those circumstances and on which recommendations are implemented.

Retirees and pre-retirees can request an assessmen from Injil Muhammad, CPA.

About Injil Muhammad, CPA

Injil Muhammad, CPA provides tax-planning services for retirees, pre-retirees and other taxpayers with significant annual tax liability. Muhammad works in tax planning, tax disputes and IRS matters. He is the author of“OverTaxed: How to Escape Overpaying the IRS and Get on the Road to Zero Taxation.” Learn more at injilmuhammadcpa.co.

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