Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. Announces Third Quarter 2026 Earnings Release Date And Conference Call
Interested investors and other parties can access the live webcast through the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at . An archived replay of the webcast will be available shortly after the event concludes.
About Shoals Technologies Group, Inc.
Shoals Technologies Group is a leading manufacturer of advanced electrical infrastructure solutions for mission‐critical applications across utility‐scale solar, battery storage, and data center power systems. Since its founding in 1996, the Company has designed innovative technologies and systems solutions that allow its customers to substantially increase installation efficiency and safety while improving system performance and reliability at scale. Shoals Technologies Group is a recognized leader in the energy transition industry. For additional information, please visit: .
Contacts:
Investor Relations:
Matt Tractenberg, VP of Finance and Investor Relations
Email: ...
Media:
Lindsey Williams, VP of Marketing and External Communications
Email: ...
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