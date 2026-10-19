Bioxytran Completes Production Of Two Dietary Supplements: V-LO® For Immune Health And A-SUQAR® For Healthy Blood Sugar

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Finished inventory of both products has been manufactured; Company is finalizing go-to-market plans

Boston, MA, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT) ("Bioxytran" or the "Company"), a biotechnology company developing carbohydrate-based technologies, today announced that it has completed production of two dietary supplements: V-LO ®, formulated to support normal immune function, and A-SUQAR ®, formulated to support healthy post-meal blood sugar levels already within the normal range. Both product names are registered trademarks with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO). The Company has produced finished inventory of both products in anticipation of commencing marketing and sales.

V-LO ® : Immune Health Support

V-LO® is a dietary supplement designed to support normal immune function. It is a 2-gr. polysaccharide chewable tablet from natural plant taken 5 times a day.

How It Works

V-LO® is formulated with a complex carbohydrates selected for their role to support the body's normal immune response on normal immune function in healthy people, The polysaccharides are Generally Regards as Safe and register by the FDA in the pharmacopeia and supported by evidence on V-LO® or its ingredients at the dose provided.

V-LO® enters one of the largest segments of the nutraceutical industry. According to Research and Markets, the global immune health supplements market is projected to reach approximately USD 40.0 billion in 2026 and to grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.12% to USD 67.79 billion by 2032. The category has shifted from a seasonal purchase to a year-round one, driven by preventive health habits, aging populations and consumer interest in functional ingredients. Research and Markets, Immune Health Supplements Market – Global Forecast 2026-2032 (July 2026):

A-SUQAR ® : Healthy Blood Sugar Support

A-SUQAR® is an oral chewable tablet taken before a meal to support healthy post-meal blood sugar levels already within the normal range. It contains proprietary partially hydrolyzed polysaccharide formulation and was developed based on scientific and manufacturing expertise. In February 2026, Bioxytran entered into a commercial Distribution Agreement with Khoury Medical LTD to commercialize A-SUQAR® in the middle east.

How It Works

The natural polysaccharide from plant source is a soluble dietary fiber derived from plant cell walls with a long history of use in foods. Taking one or two chewable tablets before a meal as part of a balanced diet, A-SUQAR® is designed to work in the digestive tract while a meal's carbohydrates are being digested. A-SUQAR® blocks the enzymes which digest sugars in the food and helping to moderate the rise in blood sugar that normally follows eating.

The global glucose management supplements market was valued at approximately USD 9.9 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2032, a CAGR of 6.4%, according to Persistence Market Research. Persistence Market Research, Glucose Management Supplements Market, as reported by Vitamin Retailer (October 1, 2025):

"Completing production of V-LO® and A-SUQAR® is an important step as we prepare to bring our first consumer products to market," said David Platt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer of Bioxytran. "Both products reflect our team's long experience in carbohydrate chemistry. With inventory produced, our focus now is on finalizing our marketing and sales plans and building the right channels for each product."

With complete manufacturing, Bioxytran is finalizing its go-to-market plans, including e-commerce, retail and distribution-partner channels and initial geographic markets. The Company expects to announce launch timing and availability once those plans are finalized. The nutraceutical business is operated separately from the Company's pharmaceutical development programs.

About Bioxytran, Inc.

Bioxytran, Inc. (OTCQB: BIXT) is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing platform technologies in Glycovirology, hypoxia and degenerative disease using carbohydrate drug design, including programs that leverage galectin receptors inhibition and programs that address hypoxic conditions and tissue oxygenation. For more information, visit

Dietary Supplement Disclaimer

These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. V-LO® and A-SUQAR® are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the expected marketing, sales and commercial launch of V-LO® and A-SUQAR®, anticipated market opportunities and Bioxytran's future business plans. These statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These include, among others: the Company has not yet generated revenue from sales of V-LO® or A-SUQAR® and may not do so; market acceptance of the products; the Company's ability to establish marketing, sales and distribution channels; compliance with U.S. Food and Drug Administration, Federal Trade Commission and foreign laws and regulations governing dietary supplements, including requirements relating to product claims, labeling and substantiation, and the possibility of regulatory action; the regulatory status of the products in each market where they are sold; manufacturing and supply; competition; and the Company's ability to secure financing. Additional risks are described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q. Third-party market estimates are provided for context only; they describe overall industry size and are not a forecast of the Company's sales. Bioxytran undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, except as required by law.

Media and Investor Contact

David Platt, Ph.D., Chief Executive Officer

Bioxytran, Inc.

...

Tel: 617.454.1199