Haleon Launches 'Haleon Health House,' A One-Day Interactive Wellness Pop-Up In Toronto

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Limited-time experience invites Canadians to explore trusted health solutions, connect with experts and discover practical ways to support their wellbeing

TORONTO, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On October 23, Haleon Canada is inviting Torontonians to step inside the“Haleon Health House,” a first-of-its-kind immersive experience designed to help people discover everyday health in a fun, interactive, and practical way.

Located at 189 Argyle St. near Ossington Avenue, one of Toronto's most popular restaurant and retail destinations, the Haleon Health House transforms a residential home into a series of themed spaces showcasing everyday health moments. From morning wellness routines and family care to digestive health, pain relief and oral health, visitors will discover how small actions can add up to meaningful health benefits over time.

As the company behind trusted brands including Advil, Buckley's, Centrum, Sensodyne, TUMS, Benefiber, Emergen-C and Voltaren, Haleon is bringing its portfolio together under one roof, giving Canadians a unique opportunity to experience the brands they know and trust in an entirely new way.

Visitors will have the opportunity to:



Connect one-on-one with health and wellness experts

Participate in interactive challenges and hands-on product demonstrations

Receive complimentary product samples and participate in on-site giveaways

Capture unique, shareable moments throughout the experience

Discover practical health and wellness tips tailored to everyday health concerns Learn how to win Haleon products for a year

In addition to complimentary samples and on-site giveaways, visitors can enter to win exclusive prizing and take part in interactive activations inspired by Haleon's partnerships with Canada Soccer and the Toronto Blue Jays, helping bring everyday health and active lifestyles to life in unexpected ways.

The experience comes as new Haleon research points to a growing confidence gap in everyday health with one in four Gen Z Canadians saying uncertainty about whether a health concern is appropriate for self-care prevents them from taking action, while only 66 per cent feel confident selecting the right treatment or product compared to 82 per cent of Boomers+. The findings highlight a need for practical, trusted guidance to help Canadians make informed decisions about their health.

“Canadians are surrounded by more health information than ever before, but more information does not always make everyday health decisions easier,” said Daniela Cavinatto, President and General Manager, Haleon Canada,“The Haleon Health House is designed to help people cut through the noise and navigate everyday health moments with greater confidence. Through trusted brands, science-backed solutions and practical guidance, we want visitors to leave feeling empowered to take a more active role in their own health and that of their families "

The goal is simple: to empower Canadians with the knowledge, confidence and tools to make self-care part of their everyday routines.

Through trusted brands, science-backed solutions and expert guidance, Haleon Health House brings to life Haleon's commitment to helping Canadians navigate everyday health moments and make informed decisions for themselves and their families.

Event Details

Haleon Health House

189 Argyle St., Toronto, Ont.

October 23, 2026

11am-7pm

About the Research

The survey was undertaken by Haleon and conducted online on August 31, 2026, with 1,528 randomly selected Canadian online panellists. Results were weighted by age, region and education, and by language in Quebec, to reflect the Canadian population according to Census data. For comparison purposes, a probability sample of this size has an estimated margin of error of ±2.5 percentage points, 19 times out of 20

About Haleon

Haleon (LSE / NYSE: HLN) is a globally leading consumer company that is solely focused on better everyday health. Haleon's product portfolio spans three major categories: Oral Health, Over-the-Counter (OTC), and Wellness. Its long-standing brands including Advil, Buckley's, Centrum, Emergen-C, Sensodyne, TUMS, Voltaren and more, are built on trusted science, innovation and deep human understanding. For more information on Haleon and its brands visit Haleon Canada or contact ....

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at