Jazzcash Wins Silver Award For Innovation In Insurtech At Money20/20 USA 2026

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq)Jazzcash, Pakistan's leading digital financial services platform and a subsidiary of VEON Ltd. (NASDAQ: VEON), has won the Silver Award in the Banking – InsurTech category at Money20/20 USA 2026, a leading global platform for the financial services ecosystem. This marks JazzCash's second consecutive year winning a Silver Award at Money20/20 USA, having won in Banking for its ReadyCash lending platform in 2025.

The award recognizes Sehat+, JazzCash's health-protection platform, for its innovation in insurtech and its role in bringing affordable, accessible health insurance to Pakistan's informal workforce, daily-wage earners, small traders and first-time insurance buyers, for the first time. Sehat+ now serves 2.38 million active unique insurance customers and has issued 27.7 million policies to date, embedding insurance into everyday transactions and paying claims without the paperwork that has traditionally kept coverage out of reach for informal workers.

“JazzCash's recognition at Money20/20 USA for a second consecutive year is testament to the consistency of its work expanding financial access across Pakistan,” said Kaan Terzioglu, Group CEO VEON.“JazzCash is a strong example of embedded finance in action, from credit to insurance built directly into everyday transactions, delivered at scale in one of the world's most populous countries.”

“The real measure of our work at JazzCash is impact: whether a microentrepreneur gets credit when they need it, or a family's health claim gets paid without delay,” said Murtaza Ali, CEO JazzCash.“That's the standard we hold ourselves to, for our customers, our partners, and the communities we serve. We're now bringing that same approach to savings and investment, so more Pakistanis can build toward their future.”

Recognised alongside global leaders in financial services, JazzCash's Silver Award places Pakistan's digital insurance sector firmly on the global map of insurtech innovation. JazzCash was also named a finalist at Money20/20 USA 2026 in the Strategic Alliance & Partnership category for“Paid with Dignity,” recognising its role as a disbursement partner to the Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) and other government welfare initiatives.

About VEON

VEON is a digital operator that provides connectivity and digital services to over 150 million connectivity users and 228 million digital customers. Operating across five countries that are home to 550 million consumers, more than 6% of the world's population, VEON is transforming lives through technology-driven services that empower individuals and drive economic growth. VEON is listed on NASDAQ. For more information, visit: .

About JazzCash

JazzCash is Pakistan's leading digital financial services platform, operating under a Branchless Banking charter and offering mobile wallet services in collaboration with Mobilink Microfinance Bank. It serves over 62 million customers across Pakistan, providing a broad portfolio of services including payments, lending, insurance, welfare disbursements, and government-to-person payments and government-backed investment products. For more information, please visit:

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains“forward-looking statements,” as the phrase is defined in Section 27A of the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the U.S. Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, including in relation to JazzCash's planned expansion into savings and investment products and the broader growth of its digital financial services platform in Pakistan.

Contact Information

Khayyam Siddiqi

Head of Communication, JazzCash

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+92 300 111 5855

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JazzCash Wins Silver Award for Innovation in InsurTech at Money20/20 USA 2026