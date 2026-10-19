Media AI Specialist Nancy Fulton Leads 'Using Claude AI To Build A Saas Site In About A Week'

Using Claude AI to Create a SAAS Site in a Week Workshop by Nancy Fulton - Nancy Fulton Meetups

Nancy Fulton Media AI Specialist & Event Host

How to Produce a Podcast by Nancy Fulton Meetups

AI in K-12 Schools Workshop sponsored by Mentorshop

MentorShop Logo

Upcoming "Using Claude AI to Build a SaaS Site in about a Week" workshop helps businesses create sellable solutions fast.

- Nancy Fulton, Media AI SpecialistSANTA MONICA, CA, UNITED STATES, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- New online workshop by media and AI expert Nancy Fulton shows entrepreneurs, tech professionals, and media organizations how to use Claude AI to build, launch and sell a Software-as-a-Service product in about a week.Those who wish to participate in the live workshop can attend online Wednesday, October 28, 2026, at 12 p.m. PT by signing up at:This online event, sponsored by Mentorshop, will help attendees use Claude AI to design, code, test and launch a sellable Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) business without a large budget or development team.Launching a secure SaaS product once meant raising funding, hiring programmers, building a prototype and refining it over years, often at a cost of millions. AI coding tools have changed that math. Solo founders and two-person teams can now build a working, sellable version of an online service in about a week, at a fraction of the traditional cost.About the event, Nancy Fulton says, "Using Claude AI to get a profitable web-based product online in a week is smart."She goes on to add, "The skills in this workshop are critical because they make new businesses easier to launch and fund. Attendees can use the rapid development techniques we cover to generate and sell media based on customer input, package complex analytical and business services for easy sale, and deliver a wide variety of complex services so customers can buy them on demand."The practical workshop and live demonstration covers:- Using Claude AI to code a working solution in hours- Keeping AI-generated code maintainable as the product grows- Accepting payment for the work an app does- Choosing web hosting and security solutions that make launch easier, faster and more secure- Security risks and intellectual-property issues every AI project must address- How AI use may affect investor interest in a project- When and why to bring skilled professional developers on board as a product scales from dozens of customers to millionsAttendees will see how the approach applies to games, education and training tools, business and accounting software, and sales and ecommerce solutions. By the end of the session, participants will be ready to begin work on their own project, and the presenter will share where to find additional support.The workshop is designed for:- Entrepreneurs with a strong idea who want to launch now- Out-of-work tech professionals who need to build income quickly- Established businesses looking to use AI to cut costs, grow revenue and serve customers more efficiently- Nonprofit and education staff asked to do more with less- Professionals who need to prototype a SaaS minimum viable product (MVP) to win early investor supportThe event is supported by a 34-page how-to guide with step-by-step instructions and links to tools attendees can start using right away, a recording of the live workshop, and the short-course slide deck.About Nancy FultonNancy Fulton has created training and support resources for startups and established enterprises for more than 30 years. She has taught for UCLA, Autodesk Inc. and Walt Disney Imagineering, and mentors entrepreneurs and media makers. Connect with her at linkedin/in/nancyfulton. You can find 120+ media and AI workshops at NancyFultonMeetups.About MentorShopMentorShop is a collective of independent mentors, advisors and consultants united by a shared commitment to honesty and integrity, delivering solutions for people on the move. MentorShop sponsors and supports events that help people explore tools and ideas for the work they care about most. Learn more at MentorShop.Media Contact...

Nancy Fulton

No Better Friend Entertainment LLC

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

AI in K12 Education Event Recording by MentorShop

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Media AI Specialist Nancy Fulton leads 'Using Claude AI to Build a SaaS Site in about a Week' News Provided By No Better Friend Entertainment LLC October 19, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Education, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.