Epsilon Cable Launches Conductor Advisor To Help Power Line Engineers Compare Composite-Core Conductor Options

Epsilon Cable – Conductor Advisor

Conductor AdvisorTM is a free online tool that helps power line engineers identify and compare composite-core conductors based on project requirements.

- Baptiste Gary, Product Manager at Epsilon CableBORDEAUX, FRANCE, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Selecting a conductor for an overhead line project often starts with a familiar process: reviewing technical datasheets and checking which configurations could meet the project's requirements. For reconductoring projects, this also means considering the characteristics of the existing conductor and the constraints of the existing infrastructure.Conductor Advisor changes the starting point of this process. Instead of searching through a catalogue to identify suitable conductors based on standard operating conditions, users enter their project requirements and the application will identify and rank relevant conductor options.The goal is to quickly identify tailored solutions that best meet the project's requirements, whether the objective is to increase line ampacity, reduce electrical losses or minimize mechanical stress on structures.How does Conductor Advisor work?The application guides users through a step-by-step process to define their technical requirements. It then presents a ranked selection of matching conductor configurations.1. Describe the existing lineUsers start by specifying the requirements of their overhead line project. They can select an existing reference conductor from a database of more than 1260 conductor references (including ACSR, AAC, AAAC, ACAR...) and define the criteria that replacement conductors must meet.These include conductor diameter, linear weight, mechanical strength and electrical resistance.2. Specify the operating conditionsConductor Advisor then calculates the estimated ampacity of candidate conductors under the specified conditions. The application also takes into account factors such as ambient temperature, wind conditions, and solar radiation.This provides the foundation to compare the electrical performance of conductors in a scenario defined by the user.3. Visualize and compare the resultsBased on the technical requirements and calculation results, Conductor Advisor identifies suitable configurations from Epsilon Cable 's HVCRCcomposite-core conductor range. The database includes more than 110 conductor references across three product families: HVCRC, HVCRC LITE AL0 and HVCRC LITE AL1.The results are displayed in a ranked table, allowing users to explore alternative configurations and access the corresponding technical datasheets. They can then download a personalized datasheet for their selected configuration.“Epsilon Cable's strategy is to help each utility find a conductor configuration that closely matches its requirements. That is why our range covers three different maximum operating temperatures, with more than 35 standard conductor designs for each.We developed Conductor Advisor to help line engineers and project managers quickly explore the available options and identify the most suitable conductor for their project. Following its beta launch during CIGRE Paris in August 2026, Conductor Advisor is now officially available online, and we are already working on new features to provide more detailed information and calculations tailored to our customers' needs.”Baptiste Gary, Product Manager at Epsilon CableWith the results, users can compare suitable conductors, review their electrical and mechanical characteristics, and access technical datasheets. These results provide a starting point for assessing possible solutions, before reviewing the project-specific requirements with Epsilon Cable's engineering team.

Aurélien Chaussat

Epsilon Composite

+33 6 81 66 22 16

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Epsilon Cable launches Conductor Advisor to help power line engineers compare composite-core conductor options News Provided By Epsilon Composite October 19, 2026, 10:46 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Energy Industry, Insurance Industry



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