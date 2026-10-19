Anblicks Earns Great Place To Work® Certification For The Second Consecutive Year

Back-to-back certification confirms a culture of trust, collaboration, and belonging that holds year after year.

- Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO of AnblicksHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, October 19, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Anblicks, a Data and AI company enabling intelligent enterprises, has been certified a Great Place To Workin India for the second consecutive year. The back-to-back recognition, valid from September 2026 to September 2027, is based entirely on what employees say about their experience at work and confirms that the culture behind the first certification has not only held but deepened.Why a second year mattersA first certification shows a strong culture at one moment. A second, earned through a fresh round of confidential employee feedback, shows that culture is durable. Both years' results come from Great Place To Work's independent Trust IndexTM survey and reflect the collective voice of the workforce.The survey measures how employees experience trust, collaboration and belonging every day. Earning certification again means these qualities improved across another full year, making them part of how Anblicks works rather than a one-time result.Anblicks' culture is anchored in its DISCOVER values: Dive Deep, Innovate & Simplify, Strive for Excellence, Curiosity, Ownership, Visionary Thinking, Enable Growth and Results Driven. Leadership treats employee feedback as a working input, using it to see where teams are thriving and where the company can do better.Leadership perspective"This recognition belongs to every person at Anblicks: the ones who dive deep, ask hard questions, take ownership and hold each other to a higher standard," said Kumar Kanakamedala, CEO of Anblicks. "Achieving it two years in a row makes this milestone even more special, because it reflects the consistency of the culture we continue to nurture. What makes Anblicks capable of enabling intelligent enterprises isn't technology alone. It is the people who show up every day and live our values with intention. When our people, strategy and processes are aligned, we can achieve nothing short of greatness. We are grateful for this recognition and committed to making Anblicks a place worthy of it every year.""The score matters, but what it stands for matters more: the trust, collaboration and sense of belonging our people feel every day," said Sumera Jaggi, Global VP-HR at Anblicks. "Great workplaces aren't built on policies alone. They're built by people who care, leaders who listen and teams who support one another. Every employee who shared feedback helped us see where we're thriving and where we can do better. A second certification isn't the finish line. We will keep building a workplace where every voice matters."About Great Place To Work( )Great Place To Workis the global authority on workplace culture. Its certification is based on confidential employee feedback gathered through the Trust IndexTM survey and is recognized worldwide as a benchmark for employee experience.About Anblicks ( )Anblicks enables intelligent enterprises by translating business outcomes into decision-centric data products, powered by AI-ready platforms, accelerators and agentic intelligence. Founded in 2004 in Dallas, Texas, Anblicks has focused on Data and AI since 2017 and serves 50+ Fortune 500 and Inc. 5000 companies across Healthcare, Financial Services, Retail and Commercial Real Estate. Its 1,000+ professionals work from Dallas, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad, backed by 100+ domain-specific AI accelerators and deep partnerships with Snowflake, Databricks, AWS, Microsoft Azure and Google Cloud.

Nikhil Kuruganti

Anblicks

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Anblicks Earns Great Place To Work® Certification for the Second Consecutive Year News Provided By Anblicks October 19, 2026, 10:47 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Real Estate & Property Management, Retail



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