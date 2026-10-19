Manisha Koirala To Yuvraj Singh: 10 Indian Celebrities Who Defeated Cancer

Discover 10 Indian celebrities who battled cancer, including Manisha Koirala, Sonali Bendre and Yuvraj Singh. Read their diagnosis and treatment journeys, recoveries and contributions to cancer awareness.

It can affect the life in an unexpected way but some celebrities from India have managed to overcome this illness after taking treatment. They had made a comeback into their personal and professional life.

From the stars of Bollywood to the cricketers, their stories not only inspire people but also make people aware of the cancer treatment process and its awareness.

She was diagnosed with cancer in 2012 and went for treatment to America where she took treatment. She later became cancer-free in 2015.

In 2018, she came out in open with the news about being affected by cancer. Since then, she has been keeping people updated on her treatments done in the US. After months of treatment, she recovered and return to her career.

Former cricketer from India was treated with chemotherapy when he was diagnosed with cancer in 2011. Later, in 2012, he recovered and return.

Actress announced her diagnosis of cancer in 2009 and received treatment in which she had a stem cell transplant done. In 2010, she recovered and return to normal life.

The filmmaker was diagnosed with Acute promyelocytic leukaemia in 2004. He was cured of cancer with proper treatment.

She has been very open about her cancer as she spoke out on the issue back in 2018 in an effort to reduce the stigma associated with the disease.

This is a veteran filmmaker who suffered from throat cancer, having been diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma sometime in 2018-19.

The actor made known that he has lung cancer back in 2020 and has since gone on with his life and career.

The actor has recently come out with a statement in which she revealed that she had battled breast cancer in 2022. Now, she has treated and recovered.

This is the veteran actress who has recently come forward to talk about how she beat breast cancer. She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2002 and got treatment and recovered.