2 WWE Stars Who Could Shockingly Embrace Villain Roles Before Crown Jewel 2026 Arrives Soon

Several WWE storylines are quietly heading toward major character changes. Recent developments on SmackDown could create unexpected twists before Crown Jewel 2026 takes shape.

Few WWE stars have maintained crowd support as consistently as. Whether positioned as a hero or villain, The Megastar has shown an ability to connect with audiences.

Still, recent setbacks could create the foundation for a different direction. Knight's latest disappointment came in the form of another defeat to. The loss appeared to frustrate him, something that became noticeable during his backstage comments with Jackie Redmond.

With another championship opportunity slipping away, Knight may have little choice but to rethink his approach. WWE could use that frustration as the starting point for a heel turn.

One possibility would see him turn against. Another route could involve him continuing his issues with The Bloodline while aligning with the 946 faction. Such a move would place him in a major storyline as tensions continue escalating between rival groups.

The possibility becomes even more noteworthy because both sides appear to be heading toward a WarGames confrontation. If that direction materializes, an additional member would be required, creating an opening for Knight to play a different role than fans have become accustomed to seeing.

As Crown Jewel 2026 approaches, both Stratton and Knight have storyline reasons to undergo major character changes. Whether WWE follows through remains to be seen, but the groundwork has already been laid for either transformation.

Tiffany Stratton and Chelsea Green have spent recent months on the same side in several battles across SmackDown. The pair have united against opponents including Nia Jax, Lash Legend, Fatal Influence, and Jade Cargill's group.

A major part of their partnership involved Stratton taking punishment while trying to protect the injured WWE Women's Champion. Those moments helped strengthen their alliance and presented them as a united front against common enemies.

However, those same events could eventually become the source of tension. Now that Green is no longer dealing with the injury concerns that initially brought extra protection from Stratton, WWE has a storyline reason to revisit everything that happened during that period.

Stratton already experienced a significant character shift after winning Money in the Bank in 2024, when she moved into a babyface role through her issues with Nia Jax. Heading toward Crown Jewel 2026, WWE could take the opposite route.

A betrayal would instantly end one of SmackDown's most visible alliances and give both women a personal rivalry to explore. Rather than continuing as partners, they could find themselves on opposite sides following months of cooperation and shared battles.