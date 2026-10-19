Bingx And Youhodler Get Added To ESMA's Mica Register

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) The EU's Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCA) is continuing to take shape as the European Securities and Markets Authority (ESMA) updates its public register of licensed crypto-asset service providers (CASPs). In a register update posted on Friday, ESMA added nine new CASPs-taking the total to 375 unique providers.

Among the newest entries are major additions for exchange and lending services, including BingX 's Austrian operating entity and YouHodler 's Italian unit-both of which received MiCA authorizations recently for key regulated activities under the EU framework.

ESMA's latest MiCA register update adds nine new crypto-asset service providers, bringing the total to 375 unique CASPs. BingX 's Austrian entity (MEGE zweite) was included in ESMA's register, covering multiple exchange-related permissions for EU operations. YouHodler 's Italian subsidiary entered the register with authorizations spanning custody, exchange, order execution, and transfers. ESMA's EMT (e-money token) register stayed at 50 entries representing 25 unique entities, while the ART (asset-referenced token) register remained empty. The register of non-compliant crypto-asset service providers (NCASPs) rose by five entries to 178.

Key takeawaysBingX and YouHodler expand under MiCA

ESMA's Friday update specifically included crypto exchange BingX's Austrian entity, MEGE zweite, as well as the Italian subsidiary of YouHodler, a crypto lending platform known for yield-oriented products.

According to the announcements from both firms, the MiCA authorizations they received last week are intended to enable operations under a clearer regulatory structure across the European Economic Area.

BingX's EU CEO Daniel Lai said the approval provides the company with a defined compliance path as it prepares to launch regulated services across the EEA. For readers and market participants, this matters because MiCA licensing is designed to standardize how crypto firms operate across participating EU member states-particularly around custody, exchange and other regulated services.

YouHodler's authorization covers multiple activity categories in Italy, including custody, crypto exchange, order execution, and transfers. That breadth is significant for users because it suggests the firm can structure its service stack-where assets are held, how trades are executed, and how transfers are processed-within the same regulated authorization framework.

Both announcements were posted by the companies themselves: BingX in a blog update about its EU MiCA license and YouHodler in a post regarding its MiCA authorization in Italy.

BingX and YouHodler both framed the move as an important step toward operating under EU-wide rules.

Additional CASPs join across Europe

The ESMA register update was not limited to exchanges and lenders. ESMA also listed Prakma Markets in Spain, an entity associated with the Goin crypto app. The firm operates a savings and investment platform, indicating that MiCA adoption is reaching beyond pure trading venues into services that may support structured retail-oriented participation in crypto-related products.

In Germany, ESMA's additions included Openbank Deutschland, a subsidiary of Spanish banking group Banco Santander. The register also picked up cooperative lenders VR-Bank Alb-Blau-Donau and VR Bank im südlichen Franken. The inclusion of banking groups and cooperative institutions is notable for investors and users because it suggests traditional financial intermediaries are increasingly aligning their crypto activities with MiCA requirements-potentially improving distribution, compliance capability, and operational maturity.

ESMA's update also shows discontinuities: Penning Financial Services in Denmark is no longer listed, despite appearing in register updates dating back to July 3. While the reasons are not detailed in the register snapshot provided here, the change is a reminder that these lists can evolve as authorizations change, are applied for, or are otherwise reflected differently over time.

MiCA token registers and enforcement lists remain a mixed picture

Beyond CASPs, ESMA also maintains separate public registers for token-related categories and for providers that are not in compliance.

For the e-money token (EMT) register, the count remained unchanged at 50 entries representing 25 unique entities. At the same time, the asset-referenced token (ART) register remained empty-meaning that, at least in terms of listed ART issuers or related entries, no new additions were reflected in this particular update.

Meanwhile, the register of non-compliant crypto-asset service providers (NCASPs) increased by five entries to 178. That uptick matters because it highlights that MiCA implementation is not only about approvals and licensing; it also involves enforcement and visibility around firms that are not compliant with the regulatory regime.

For context, ESMA's MiCA materials and register pages continue to provide ongoing transparency into both licensing progress and the status of providers.

ESMA's MiCA register information is where the Friday update was reflected.

What to watch next for licensed EU crypto services

With ESMA adding nine MiCA-authorized CASPs to reach 375 unique providers, the register continues to signal steady regulatory maturation. The next items to monitor are whether licensed platforms expand services across additional EU member states after authorizations, and how the balance between compliant CASPs and NCASPs evolves as enforcement actions and licensing processes continue under MiCA.

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