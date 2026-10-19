Owner Or Owned? Indonesia's Chinese Battery Chain Dilemma

MENAFN - Asia Times) Indonesia has spent a decade trying to turn its mineral wealth into something more valuable than raw commodity exports.

The strategy is ambitious: restrict raw nickel exports, attract investment, build processing capacity and move downstream into electric-vehicle (EV) batteries that will power the next generation of transport and energy storage.

China is central to the ambition. Chinese companies have brought capital, technology, engineering expertise and access to an industrial network that Indonesia lacks. Indonesia, meanwhile, offers something China needs: abundant nickel, a growing market and a strategic production base in Southeast Asia.

In 2024, Indonesia accounted for an estimated 62% of global mined nickel output, making it the world's largest producer.

The partnership thus joins two countries with very different kinds of economic power, fusing Indonesia's rich natural resources and China's dominant industrial ecosystem. But ten years in, questions are rising about whether the partnership will yield genuine industrial upgrading or simply tie Indonesia ever more tightly into China's industrial orbit.

China's advantage lies less in producing more batteries than anyone else than in the ecosystem it has spent more than two decades building, in which EVs, batteries, materials, manufacturing, research, finance and infrastructure reinforce one another.

A comparative study of battery policy by the Carnegie Endowment shows how China combined demand creation, industrial policy, manufacturing scale and technological upgrading to establish the world's most vertically integrated battery industry.

Significantly, Beijing did not begin by simply subsidizing gigafactories. Its early EV programs created demand, while industrial policies pushed manufacturers to improve scale and performance.

A 2015 battery“white list”, for example, tied access to EV incentives to approved battery suppliers and required minimum production and innovation capabilities. The policy favored domestic manufacturers and helped CATL and BYD expand, before the protection was removed in 2019 as Chinese producers grew strong enough to compete without it.

China then added scale, as its battery industry drew demand not only from EVs but increasingly from stationary energy storage. By 2025, EVs accounted for more than half of passenger-car sales in China, while battery storage became another major source of demand.

At the same time, Beijing has begun shifting policy support towards higher-value technologies, including solid-state batteries, even as it tries to reduce low-end overcapacity. This is the ecosystem Indonesia is trying to enter.