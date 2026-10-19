Rubio Says Trump May Visit Uzbekistan As U.S. Ties Deepen

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)U.S. President Donald Trump could visit Central Asia, including Uzbekistan, in the coming year, although no dates have been set, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio said during his visit to Samarkand on October 19.

This was reflected in the statement by the State Department of U.S..

“We would love to see that happen, and we've got to work on that in the year to come and see what dates are possible, because I think he would like to come if he can,” Rubio said, adding that he could not comment on the president's future travel plans.

Rubio made the remarks in response to a question about the main issues discussed during his talks with Uzbek officials and the timing of a potential presidential visit.

The secretary of state said the discussions covered bilateral issues as well as broader global economic developments and their impact on Uzbekistan and other countries.

He described the U.S.-Uzbekistan relationship as one defined by economic opportunities rather than challenges or conflicts, highlighting Uzbekistan's economic growth and its potential to attract American investment.

“This is a place that is growing dramatically and economically. It's providing incredible opportunities for prosperity for its people. And we have American companies that are interested in being a part of it, and we're here to explore how we can do more of it,” Rubio said.

He added that shared economic prosperity could strengthen ties between the two countries.

“There is nothing that strengthens relationships more than shared prosperity, and that's what we're looking to build on, and that's why we're here,” Rubio said.

Rubio's visit to Samarkand included the launch of the Uzbekistan-U.S. Enhanced Strategic Partnership Dialogue and discussions on expanding cooperation in trade, investment, energy, critical minerals and advanced technologies.