Alena Aliyeva Attends Opening Of Inclusive Training Center In Baku (PHOTO)

Alena Aliyeva attended the opening ceremony, along with Deputy Minister of Science and Education Firudin Gurbanov, Head of the Khazar District Executive Authority Elshan Salahov, Deputy Minister of Youth and Sports Indira Hajiyeva, SOCAR Midstream Gas Operations LLC Executive Director Polad Rustamov, Member of Parliament Soltan Mammadov, and representatives of government agencies, project partners and public organizations.

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