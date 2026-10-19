Global Chillers Market Size, Share, Trends, And Forecast 2026-2034 Energy-Efficient HVAC And Data Center Cooling Drive Growth To US$17.48 Billion By 2034

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global Chillers Market Insights & Growth Forecast 2026-2034" has been added tooffering.

The global chillers market is projected to grow from US$ 12.09 billion in 2025 to US$ 17.48 billion by 2034, registering a CAGR of 4.18% from 2026 to 2034, according to the report. Market expansion will be supported by rising industrial cooling requirements, infrastructure investment, HVAC modernization and demand for energy-efficient cooling technologies.

Chillers remain essential across manufacturing, healthcare, hospitality, food processing, chemicals, petrochemicals, data centers and large commercial facilities. Air-cooled, water-cooled, screw, centrifugal, scroll and modular systems address a broad range of cooling capacities and operating conditions. Increasing emphasis on process optimization, indoor climate management and temperature-sensitive operations is strengthening global demand.

Technology and Sustainability Trends

Energy-efficient compressors, variable speed drives, eco-friendly refrigerants, smart monitoring systems and connected control platforms are reshaping the chillers industry. Manufacturers are developing systems that reduce electricity consumption, improve operational reliability and support compliance with evolving environmental regulations.

Predictive maintenance, remote diagnostics and building automation compatibility are becoming important purchasing considerations. These capabilities help operators reduce downtime, extend service intervals and manage lifecycle costs. Replacement of aging HVAC infrastructure is also creating opportunities for advanced chillers with lower emissions, improved part-load performance and greater operational flexibility.

Recent strategic developments include:



At AHR Expo 2026 in February 2026, Midea Building Technologies introduced the MagBoost Apex Pro magnetic-bearing centrifugal chiller, offering modular scalability to 16 connected units and an integrated part-load value of 9.71 using R-1234ze(E).

In November 2025, Midea presented R-32 variable-refrigerant-flow systems, R-290 heat pumps and the MagBoost Apex Pro at C&R 2025 in Madrid.

In August 2025, Danfoss qualified larger PSG scroll compressors for R-1234ze, R-515B and R-600a applications and introduced NeoCharge refrigerant-charge-reduction technology. In July 2025, Danfoss released updated installation guidelines and approved MTZ four-cylinder compressors for A2L blends R-454A, R-454C and R-455A.

Key Chillers Market Growth Drivers

Commercial building upgrades are increasing demand for high-efficiency HVAC chillers. LEED and BREEAM requirements are encouraging the replacement of constant-speed equipment with variable-speed drive alternatives. BACnet and Modbus-based building automation systems enable centralized performance monitoring and earlier problem detection. Electrification policies in markets such as California and New York are also accelerating the use of reversible heat-pump chillers.

Food and beverage processing represents another important source of demand. Cold-chain investment across Southeast Asia and Latin America is supporting purchases of 50-350 kW scroll and screw chillers for dairy pasteurization, brewery fermentation and ready-meal packaging. HACCP and ISO 22000 compliance requirements are increasing adoption of continuous temperature monitoring and dual-circuit systems. Rising electricity costs are also encouraging processors to install integrated heat-recovery solutions.

Data center development is creating demand for high-performance precision cooling. Hyperscale operators are adopting liquid distribution units, rear-door heat exchangers, magnetic-bearing centrifugal chillers and variable-speed screw chillers. New facilities increasingly specify N+1 redundancy, modular expansion and factory-tested cooling packages. Procurement decisions are shifting toward integrated part-load performance, power-usage effectiveness and compatibility with digital-twin analytics.

Market Challenges

High initial expenditure remains a significant barrier. Advanced installations may require specialized engineering, piping, cooling towers, electrical upgrades and control-system integration. Retrofitting older buildings can be particularly costly where space constraints or outdated infrastructure complicate installation. These factors may delay purchasing decisions, especially among small and medium-sized facilities.

Maintenance complexity and refrigerant compliance also affect adoption. Facility owners must manage technical servicing, refrigerant transitions, component compatibility and technician training. Operators of older systems may encounter higher maintenance costs as refrigerant availability changes. Limited service capacity in some emerging markets could further restrict the deployment of advanced chiller technologies.

Regional Chillers Market Outlook

The United States market benefits from extensive commercial infrastructure, strong replacement demand and investment in energy-efficient buildings. Office complexes, hospitals, universities, hotels, pharmaceutical facilities, manufacturing plants and data centers are major users. In October 2024, PRO Refrigeration introduced the PRO Chiller PRO4 Series for food and dairy processing, fermented craft beverages, process cooling and extraction applications.

In the United Kingdom, low-carbon building strategies, healthcare expansion and commercial retrofits are supporting demand for digitally controlled chillers using environmentally compliant refrigerants. Offices, retail facilities, hotels, pharmaceutical environments and industrial sites remain important end users.

India is experiencing steady growth due to urbanization, commercial real estate development, industrial expansion and cold-chain investment. Pharmaceuticals, food processing, chemicals, healthcare, hospitality and data centers are generating demand for centralized HVAC and process cooling. In May 2024, Carrier India introduced the Made in India-30 RB Air-Cooled Modular Scroll Chiller for local operating requirements.

The UAE market is supported by high temperatures, district cooling infrastructure, tourism investment and large-scale property development. Hotels, shopping centers, office towers, airports, healthcare facilities, petrochemical plants and data centers require dependable high-capacity cooling. Green building standards and sustainability initiatives are encouraging adoption of advanced controls and low-impact refrigerants.

Product and End-Use Opportunities

Water-cooled chillers are expected to remain important in district cooling systems, industrial facilities, hospitals, hotels, airports and data centers. Their energy performance and ability to support continuous heavy cooling loads make them suitable for large centralized installations.

Centrifugal chillers will maintain a strategic role in high-capacity applications. Magnetic bearing technology, oil-free designs, intelligent controls and environmentally preferable refrigerants are improving efficiency while reducing maintenance requirements.

Chemicals and petrochemicals represent a major end-use category because of strict process cooling, equipment protection and temperature-control requirements. Plant modernization and digital monitoring investments are expected to support demand for durable, corrosion-resistant and energy-efficient industrial chillers.

Market Segmentation



Product: Water-Cooled and Air-Cooled

Compressor: Screw, Centrifugal, Absorption, Scroll and Reciprocating

End User: Chemicals and Petrochemicals, Food and Beverages, Medical and Others Regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape

The report evaluates Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Daikin Industries Ltd., Dimplex Thermal Solutions, LG Electronics, Johnson Controls International Plc., Polyscience Inc., Smardt Chiller Group, Thermax Ltd. and Trane Technologies Plc. Company coverage includes business overviews, key personnel, recent developments, SWOT analysis and revenue analysis.

Key Topics Covered

1. Introduction

2. Research & Methodology

2.1 Data Source

2.1.1 Primary Sources

2.1.2 Secondary Sources

2.2 Research Approach

2.2.1 Top-Down Approach

2.2.2 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Forecast Projection Methodology

3. Executive Summary

4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges

5. Chillers Market

5.1 Historical Market Trends

5.2 Market Forecast

6. Market Share Analysis

6.1 By Product

6.2 By Compressor

6.3 By End User

6.4 By Countries

7. Product - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

Each product category includes Market Analysis and Market Size & Forecast.

7.1 Water-Cooled

7.2 Air-Cooled

8. Compressor - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

Each compressor category includes Market Analysis and Market Size & Forecast.

8.1 Screw

8.2 Centrifugal

8.3 Absorption

8.4 Scroll

8.5 Reciprocating

9. End User - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

Each end-user category includes Market Analysis and Market Size & Forecast.

9.1 Chemicals and Petrochemicals

9.2 Food and Beverages

9.3 Medical

9.4 Others

10. Countries - Historical and Current Market Trends & Forecast

Each country includes Market Analysis and Market Size & Forecast.

10.1 North America

10.1.1 United States

10.1.2 Canada

10.2 Europe

10.2.1 France

10.2.2 Germany

10.2.3 Italy

10.2.4 Spain

10.2.5 United Kingdom

10.2.6 Belgium

10.2.7 Netherlands

10.2.8 Turkey

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.3.1 China

10.3.2 Japan

10.3.3 India

10.3.4 South Korea

10.3.5 Thailand

10.3.6 Malaysia

10.3.7 Indonesia

10.3.8 Australia

10.3.9 New Zealand

10.4 Latin America

10.4.1 Brazil

10.4.2 Mexico

10.4.3 Argentina

10.5 Middle East & Africa

10.5.1 Saudi Arabia

10.5.2 UAE

10.5.3 South Africa

11. Value Chain Analysis

12. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

12.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

12.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

12.3 Degree of Competition

12.4 Threat of New Entrants

12.5 Threat of Substitutes

13. SWOT Analysis

13.1 Strength

13.2 Weakness

13.3 Opportunity

13.4 Threats

14. Merger and Acquisition

15. Key Players Analysis

Each company profile includes Overviews, Key Person, Recent Developments, SWOT Analysis, and Revenue Analysis.

15.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation

15.2 Daikin Industries Ltd.

15.3 Dimplex Thermal Solutions

15.4 LG Electronics

15.5 Johnson Controls International PLC

15.6 Polyscience Inc.

15.7 Smardt Chiller Group

15.8 Thermax Ltd.

15.9 Trane Technologies PLC

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900