Patient Experience Technology Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast To 2031 AI And Cloud Adoption Fuel 11.8% CAGR And A USD 1.29 Billion Opportunity

The patient experience technology market is projected to grow from USD 0.74 billion in 2026 to USD 1.29 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 11.8% during the forecast period. Market growth is being driven by healthcare organizations adopting connected digital technologies across the patient journey instead of relying on standalone engagement tools.

AI-powered communication, digital patient portals, virtual care, online appointment scheduling, automated registration, and feedback management are helping healthcare providers improve accessibility, personalization, patient satisfaction, and operational efficiency. Integration with EHRs, CRM systems, telehealth platforms, and analytics solutions is also creating opportunities for patient experience technology providers. Demand for scalable and intelligent platforms is expected to rise as healthcare organizations prioritize patient-centric care, convenience, interoperability, and experience-driven outcomes.

Cloud-based platforms are positioned for strong growth

Based on offerings, the market is segmented into software/platform and services, with software/platform deployment covering on-premise, cloud-based, and hybrid models. The cloud-based segment is expected to record significant growth due to scalability, lower upfront costs, faster deployment, and streamlined platform updates.

Healthcare providers are increasingly using cloud solutions for digital check-ins, telehealth triage, patient portals, experience analytics, and AI-driven personalization. Vendors including Press Ganey, Qualtrics, and Epic are expanding cloud-native analytics, conversational AI, and ambient listening capabilities to improve flexibility, care access, and clinical decision-making.

In February 2025, Press Ganey partnered with Microsoft to develop generative AI-powered solutions combining Press Ganey's dataset of more than 7.6 billion patient encounters with Microsoft's AI, cloud, and ambient listening technologies. The collaboration supports predictive patient safety analytics, real-time provider insights, and secure data sharing through Azure. Strategic initiatives of this type demonstrate the growing importance of cloud-based, AI-enabled patient experience platforms in delivering personalized and data-driven care.

Healthcare payers are expected to register the highest CAGR

The healthcare payers segment is forecast to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Payers are investing in patient experience platforms to strengthen member engagement, streamline claims and administrative processes, and improve satisfaction with health plan services.

Value-based care and outcomes-driven reimbursement models are encouraging payers to adopt AI, analytics, and patient feedback technologies to monitor service quality, anticipate member needs, and reduce preventable care gaps. Member portals, teletriage, and automated communication platforms are also supporting personalized, real-time assistance, preventive care adherence, and member retention.

Interoperability and patient access requirements, including the US Cures Act and Europe's EHDS, are further accelerating technology adoption among payers. These developments position healthcare payers as an important growth driver for the patient experience technology market.

North America to maintain the largest market share

North America is expected to retain the largest market share, supported by established healthcare IT infrastructure, widespread digital health adoption, and the presence of major technology providers. Regional healthcare organizations continue to invest in patient portals, virtual care, automated communication, digital engagement, feedback management, and AI-enabled experience analytics.

Adoption is also supported by the transition toward patient-centric care, value-based healthcare, interoperability, and consumer-oriented service delivery. Continued investment in AI-powered personalization and digital front-door capabilities is expected to reinforce North America's market leadership through 2031.

Competitive landscape

Leading companies in the patient experience technology market include Press Ganey, National Research Corporation (NRC Health), Medallia Inc., Phreesia, NiCE, R1 RCM Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, IQVIA, Qualtrics, Relias LLC, GetWellNetwork, CipherHealth Inc., Kyruus, Inc., Twilio Inc., Relatient, Alida, Certify Health, Avaamo, Luma Health Inc., Solutionreach, and Salesforce, Inc.

Market participants are pursuing strategic partnerships, collaborations, product launches, platform enhancements, generative AI investments, mergers and acquisitions, and geographic expansion. These strategies are intended to enhance product capabilities, expand customer reach, and strengthen competitive positioning.

Research coverage and market insights

The report evaluates the patient experience technology market by offering, function, end user, and region. It examines market drivers, restraints, opportunities, challenges, revenue forecasts, growth trends, competitive dynamics, company profiles, product portfolios, and recent strategic developments.



Growth drivers: Rising demand for digital engagement and personalized care, increasing adoption of telehealth and mobile health applications, expanding use of AI-powered analytics, government support for healthcare digital transformation, real-time feedback initiatives, and cloud-based platform adoption.

Market restraints: Data privacy and cybersecurity concerns, implementation and integration costs, and limited interoperability with existing EHR systems.

Growth opportunities: Expansion in emerging healthcare markets, AI-driven personalization, predictive analytics, partnerships with pharmaceutical companies and payers, and adoption of VR/AR platforms for patient education and adherence. Industry challenges: Maintaining accurate and reliable patient feedback data while addressing rapid technological change, platform updates, and workforce training requirements.

The report can help established companies and emerging providers assess market opportunities, prioritize product development, identify high-growth regions, evaluate competitive capabilities, and formulate strategies for long-term expansion in the global patient experience technology market.

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