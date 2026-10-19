Global GLP-1 Drug Manufacturing And Supply Chain Market Size And Forecast 2026-2031 Capacity Constraints And US Reshoring Fuel 26% CAGR To USD 180 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) US and non-China reshoring, sponsor risk diversification, and peptide synthesis investment are reshaping the capacity-constrained GLP-1 manufacturing landscape.

Dublin, Oct. 19, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Global GLP-1 Drug Manufacturing & Supply Chain Market Strategic Research Report 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Global GLP-1 Drug Manufacturing and Supply Chain Market to Reach USD 180.0 Billion by 2031

The global GLP-1 drug manufacturing and supply chain market is emerging as one of the pharmaceutical industry's most capacity-constrained segments. Manufacturing capacity value is expanding at nearly twice the rate of end-market drug revenue, reflecting sustained investment in production infrastructure, supply chain resilience, and specialized manufacturing capabilities.

According to the report, the global GLP-1 manufacturing market was valued at USD 45.0 billion in 2025 and is projected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 26.0% from 2026 to 2031. At this rate, the market is expected to reach approximately USD 180.0 billion by 2031. This growth is being driven primarily by confirmed capacity constraints as pharmaceutical companies work to meet strong global demand for GLP-1 therapies.

Eli Lilly and Novo Nordisk, the two leading GLP-1 drug innovators, have identified manufacturing capacity -- rather than commercial, regulatory, or demand-related factors -- as the principal limitation on patient access during 2023 and 2024. The report finds that peptide synthesis complexity remains the most significant structural barrier to market expansion. Increasing output requires specialized fermentation and peptide-manufacturing infrastructure, experienced technical personnel, validated production processes, and long-term capital investment.

A substantial reshoring trend is also transforming the contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) landscape. Of the estimated USD 24.86 billion invested in global CDMO capacity for GLP-1 manufacturing during 2025, approximately USD 18.48 billion -- nearly three-quarters of the total -- was allocated to US and non-China facilities. This shift reflects sponsor efforts to diversify manufacturing risk and strengthen supply chain continuity following documented disruptions involving Chinese CDMO operations.

The report evaluates seven major GLP-1 manufacturing and supply chain participants: Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Novo Holdings through Catalent, Samsung Biologics, Lonza, WuXi Biologics, and Biocon Biologics. Analysis includes manufacturing capacity, regional production footprints, financial performance, competitive positioning, and forward-looking supply chain risks through 2031.

Report Scope and Market Analysis



Global GLP-1 manufacturing and supply chain market forecasts by value, presented in USD Billion, using 2025 as the base year and extending through 2031.

Market segmentation by manufacturing type, including peptide synthesis, fermentation, fill-finish, and device/delivery operations.

Regional analysis of GLP-1 manufacturing geography, capacity expansion, reshoring activity, and supply chain diversification.

Assessment of the principal market growth drivers and inhibitors influencing manufacturing investment and capacity availability.

Profiles of leading pharmaceutical manufacturers and CDMO participants, covering company operations, manufacturing capacity, financial performance, and SWOT analysis.

Porter's Five Forces, PESTLE, and SWOT analysis of the competitive and operating environment for global GLP-1 manufacturing. Evaluation of future trends affecting capacity build-out, outsourcing strategies, production technology, and regional manufacturing networks through 2031.

Intended Users

The report supports organizations and professionals seeking strategic intelligence on the GLP-1 manufacturing market, pharmaceutical supply chains, CDMO capacity, and investment opportunities. It is particularly relevant to:



C-level executives and Company Directors at pharmaceutical manufacturing and CDMO companies.

Supply chain, procurement, operations, and manufacturing strategy professionals.

Industry consultants and Management consultants advising pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies.

Investment managers, Financial professionals, private equity firms, and Venture Capitalists assessing GLP-1 manufacturing opportunities.

Bank Managers, M&A Managers, corporate finance teams, and Auditors conducting market and company evaluations. Organizations operating across the GLP-1 manufacturing and CDMO value chain, including peptide synthesis, fermentation, fill-finish, and device/delivery specialists.

With GLP-1 demand continuing to outpace available production capacity, manufacturing infrastructure and supply chain execution are expected to remain decisive competitive factors through 2031. The report provides market participants with data and strategic analysis to assess capacity constraints, regional investment patterns, supplier risks, and long-term opportunities within the rapidly expanding global GLP-1 drug manufacturing ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive SummaryIndustry Overview & ForecastMarket Segmentation by Manufacturing TypeMarket Segmentation by GeographyRegional Market ForecastCountry-Level Market ForecastGrowth Drivers & InhibitorsKey Company Profiles (Eli Lilly, Novo Nordisk, Novo Holdings/Catalent, Samsung Biologics, Lonza, WuXi Biologics, Biocon Biologics)Competitive LandscapePorter's Five Forces AnalysisPESTLE AnalysisSWOT AnalysisFuture Trends & Outlook

Companies Featured



Eli Lilly and Company

Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Holdings (via Catalent)

Samsung Biologics

Lonza

WuXi Biologics Biocon Biologics

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